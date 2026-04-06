Trump threatens major strikes on Iran if Tehran fails to comply with US demands

Washington, April 6 (IANS) President Donald Trump signalled potential large-scale strikes on Iranian infrastructure if Tehran does not comply with US demands, outlining a hardline stance in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

Trump warned that Iran could face widespread destruction of key assets, including power plants and bridges, if it fails to act within a set timeline.

“If they don’t do something by Tuesday evening, they won’t have any power plants and they won’t have any bridges standing,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal.

He added that Iran could lose “every power plant and every other plant they have in the whole country,” indicating the scale of potential strikes.

The remarks come amid rising tensions over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil route, and follow a series of warnings from Trump urging Tehran to reopen the waterway.

Trump suggested that Iranian leaders may still be open to negotiations, even as he maintained a hardline position.

“We have it under control, seriously under control,” he said in the interview, signalling confidence in the U.S. approach.

The comments reflect a strategy that combines pressure with the possibility of talks, as Washington seeks to force concessions from Tehran.

At the same time, Trump indicated that the United States is prepared to escalate militarily if Iran does not respond.

The reference to widespread destruction of infrastructure has drawn attention from analysts, who say such actions would represent a major escalation in the conflict.

The timeline outlined by Trump adds urgency to the situation, with the administration setting clear expectations for Iran’s response.

The broader crisis centres on the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 20 per cent of global oil supplies pass. Any disruption there has immediate consequences for global energy markets and trade flows.

In recent days, tensions have intensified, with military operations, threats and diplomatic efforts unfolding at the same time.

Trump’s remarks in The Wall Street Journal suggest that the administration is prepared to escalate further if Iran does not meet its demands, even as the possibility of negotiations remains open.

The United States and Iran have a long history of confrontation, including disputes over nuclear activity, regional influence and maritime security. The Strait of Hormuz has frequently been at the centre of these tensions, given its strategic importance.

Analysts say the latest exchange highlights the fragile balance between deterrence and escalation, with rhetoric playing a central role in shaping expectations on both sides.

--IANS

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