IPL 2026: Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh help KKR clinch Super Over win over LSG (ld)

Lucknow, April 27 (IANS) Sunil Narine’s double strike and Rinku Singh’s decisive boundary helped Kolkata Knight Riders clinch a dramatic Super Over victory against Lucknow Super Giants and get off the bottom spot in the points table in a tightly contested clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.

After both teams were tied at 155, the 16th such instance in the tournament’s history, thanks to a last-ball six from Mohammed Shami, it paved the way for the first Super Over of the ongoing season to take place. LSG sent out Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram, followed by Rishabh Pant. Narine was entrusted with the ball and immediately swung the contest in KKR’s favour.

Pooran was bowled on the first delivery while attempting a slog sweep. After Pant managed a single, Markram fell to a brilliant relay catch involving Rovman Powell and Rinku Singh near the boundary rope, meaning LSG could make only one run in their Super Over innings – the lowest score in the one-over shootout in an IPL game.

In reply, KKR relied on Rinku and Powell to finish the job. Prince Yadav was given the responsibility of defending four runs, as Mohsin Khan, who had taken a five-for earlier, was subbed out. As soon as Prince missed the yorker, Rinku opened the bat face and sliced through the square boundary on the off-side, and the boundary sealed victory for KKR off the very first ball of their chase.

The finish capped a remarkable night for Rinku, who earlier smashed four sixes in the final over to take LSG past 150 by hitting his highest T20 score of 83 not out off 50 balls, and took four catches in the outfield in regular game time. With Narine delivering with precision under pressure, Rinku’s composure and power ensured KKR got their second win of the season.

Previously, things hadn’t gone right for KKR as Mohsin ran through the line-up to pick 5-23, the best figures in this season. Rinku then stepped up to lift KKR out of trouble through his unconquered 51-ball knock laced with seven fours and five sixes at a strike-rate of 162.75, including hitting Digvesh Rathi for 26 runs in the final over.

KKR’s innings began shakily as Tim Seifert chipped to cover off Mohsin, who then removed Ajinkya Rahane for 10 after miscuing to mid-on. Angkrish Raghuvanshi was controversially adjudged out for obstructing the field on nine, while Rovman Powell departed soon after – gloving behind off Mohsin – to leave KKR at 31/4 in 6.1 overs.

Cameron Green attempted a counterattack, striking three sixes in his 21-ball 34, but Mohsin’s relentless spell accounted for him as well. The left-arm pacer completed a five-wicket haul by dismissing Anukul Roy for a golden duck, as KKR looked destined for a below-par score.

Rinku, however, held firm and stitched brief stands of 20 and 62 not out with Ramandeep Singh and Sunil Narine. He reached his fifty off 42 balls with a drive off Mohammed Shami in the 19th over. His acceleration came late but decisive. After surviving a review in the final over, he launched Rathi for four consecutive sixes – over long-on, deep extra cover, long-on again, and cow corner – in a stunning display of power hitting.

That sequence propelled KKR to crossing the 150-run mark, something which seemed improbable when the side was seven down, as Rinku’s late surge gave the three-time champions a fighting chance to win the game.

Chasing 156, LSG lost Mitchell Marsh early to Vaibhav Arora in the powerplay, but Rishabh Pant and Aiden Markram steadied the innings with a 57-run stand. Markram’s fluent 31 ended with him caught by long-off, while Pant never kicked into taking more risks until he was dismissed for 42 by Sunil Narine after a successful review.

Nicholas Pooran fell cheaply to Varun Chakaravarthy, continuing his lean run and leaving LSG in trouble. Ayush Badoni (24) and Himmat Singh (19) then revived hopes with aggressive strokeplay. George Linde added quick runs but was caught by Rinku, who had a standout night in the field with four catches.

With the equation at 17 runs needed off the final over, Kartik Tyagi bowled the final over, which swung wildly. He bowled a no-ball, then saw Himmat carve a free-hit for four before having him caught at deep square-leg.

With eight needed off four balls, Prince Yadav managed only a bye, leaving Shami on strike. After a dot ball, Shami launched the final delivery over the fence at long-off to tie the scores. From there, LSG couldn’t get past Narine and Rinku as they now occupy the bottom spot in the points table.

Brief scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders 155/7 in 20 overs (Rinku Singh 83 not out, Cameron Green 34; Mohsin Khan 5-23, George Linde 1-18) tie with Lucknow Super Giants 155/8 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant 42, Aiden Markram 31; Vaibhav Arora 2-24, Varun Chakaravarthy 2-33)

Super Over: LSG 1/2 lost to KKR 4/0

--IANS

nr/bsk/