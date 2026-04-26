April 27, 2026 12:44 AM हिंदी

India organises Vishu, Easter and Eid al-Fitr jointly in Azerbaijan

India organises Vishu, Easter and Eid al-Fitr jointly in Azerbaijan

Baku, April 26 (IANS) The Embassy of India in Azerbaijan supported in organising an event jointly celebrating Vishu, Easter, and Eid al-Fitr on Sunday.

The event was organised by the Baku Malayalee Association, it was a special event called -- Kaniyum Kaineettavum, jointly celebrating Vishu, Easter, and Eid al-Fitr, the Embassy said in a post on social media platform X.

Ambassador Abhay Kumar congratulated the Baku Malayalee Association on its Silver Jubilee and praised the initiative of celebrating the three festivals in Azerbaijan together, which symbolised unity, the Embassy added.

It highlighted that the event featured a vibrant repertoire of live cultural performances and concluded with a grand traditional Keralam feast.

On Saturday, the Indian Association in Azerbaijan and the British School in Baku jointly organised a special event to mark Earth Day, the Embassy said on X.

Ambassador Abhay Kumar graced the occasion as Chief Guest and commended the initiative of raising environmental awareness among youth, it added.

The X post highlighted that the Ambassador recited his own pioneering creation -- the Earth Anthem -- amid thunderous applause, and distributed prizes to winners of the essay and art competitions.

On Saturday, the Indian Embassy in the X post screened the youthful hit 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' as the fourth movie under Bharat Filmotsav as part of Baku Evenings.

A large number of young audiences thoroughly enjoyed the film's refreshing story about friendship and self-discovery, it added.

Ambassador Abhay Kumar expressed happiness at the enthusiastic response and highlighted the variety and global appeal of Indian cinema.

The Embassy regularly organises movie screenings, yoga sessions and language-related events as part of its popular outreach programme Baku Evenings.

The Embassy also organised an Open House on Consular matters and welfare issues on Friday, at Embassy premises.

Consular officials of the Embassy interacted with the Indian community members and addressed a variety of concerns, the Embassy said.

–IANS

ksk/khz

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