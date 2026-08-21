Trump sends Cabinet on nationwide pitch

Washington, Aug 21 (IANS) President Donald Trump has deployed Cabinet officials across the United States to promote his administration’s record on manufacturing, energy, health care, transport and border security, the White House said.

The coordinated visits stretched from Alaska and California to Iowa, Ohio, Texas and Florida. Officials used factory tours, farm roundtables and public events to highlight federal spending, tax cuts and other administration policies.

The White House described the travel as evidence that Trump’s “America First agenda is delivering real, measurable wins for the American people”. Its statement compiled recent reports from local media organisations across the country.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick visited Apple’s new advanced manufacturing centre in Houston. He presented the expansion as part of Trump’s campaign to restore domestic technology production.

“President Trump set out to bring technological manufacturing back to America,” Lutnick said. “And he’s actually doing it, and he’s doing it right now.”

In Bakersfield, California, Lutnick also joined Representative Vince Fong for a roundtable with farmers. The discussion focused on agricultural exports and challenges facing the industry.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright travelled to the Permian Basin as part of the Department of Energy’s “Great American Energy Comeback Tour”. He visited an ExxonMobil oil rig with Representative August Pfluger and promoted the administration’s push for greater US energy production.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent used appearances in Iowa and Arizona to make the case for Trump’s tax policies. He visited Vermeer Corp. in Pella and later joined House Speaker Mike Johnson and Representative Juan Ciscomani at a Frito-Lay facility in Casa Grande.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced infrastructure spending during stops in Florida and Ohio. In Tampa, he unveiled a $16.5 million award for a passenger ferry linking Tampa and St. Petersburg, as well as a $1 million shipyard grant.

Duffy also announced a $5 billion investment in the US rail system during a visit to Cincinnati. The programme would close 30 railway crossings and upgrade another 1,000, according to the material released by the White House.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. promoted community health centres, rural health care and youth fitness. In Atwater, California, he announced a $102 million investment in rural health centres. At an Iowa YMCA, he promoted the administration’s presidential fitness test for children.

Kennedy and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner also endorsed a treatment-first, faith-based approach to homelessness and addiction during appearances in Los Angeles and San Diego. The source material noted that homeless service providers and researchers have challenged that approach as ineffective.

Other Cabinet travel focused on labour, veterans and small businesses. Acting Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling visited manufacturers in Texas, Ohio and Iowa. Stanley Black & Decker announced that $4.6 million from a broader $1 billion US manufacturing investment would support its Mission, Texas, facility and was expected to add 100 jobs.

Small Business Administration chief Kelly Loeffler visited manufacturers and farmers in Indiana, Iowa and Virginia. During the Virginia stop, she said SBA lending had reached $45 billion in the previous year and benefited 1,600 small businesses each week.

Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins toured the Omaha VA and emphasised health care for women and younger veterans. He also took part in the annual Veterans Day Parade at the Iowa State Fair.

Cabinet secretaries regularly travel outside Washington to explain federal policy, announce funding and visit projects overseen by their departments. Such appearances also give administrations access to local audiences beyond national political media.

Presidential administrations have traditionally used Cabinet travel to reinforce their economic and domestic messages.

--IANS

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