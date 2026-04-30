Trump says US on track to return to moon under Artemis programme, praises NASA

Washington, April 30 (IANS) President Donald Trump has said that America is on track to return astronauts to the Moon, as he highlighted progress under NASA’s Artemis programme and emphasised the strategic importance of space exploration.

“We have a shot at it… I think we could say we’re ahead of schedule,” Trump said during a White House event with Artemis II astronauts.

The President praised NASA leadership, singling out Administrator Jared Isaacman. “Jared’s done such an amazing job at NASA,” he said.

Isaacman outlined the roadmap for upcoming missions, indicating sustained activity over the next several years. “We have an achievable plan now, back to the moon,” he said.

He added that NASA has resumed frequent lunar mission launches. “We’re back in the business of launching moon rockets with frequency,” Isaacman said.

According to Isaacman, Artemis II has already been sent around the Moon, with further missions planned. “We’re going to launch Artemis III in 2027… and protect for up for two opportunities in 2028 to return astronauts to the surface of the moon,” he said.

Trump emphasised the broader significance of space operations, linking them to military capabilities. “One of the things they do that’s so important is for our military… a lot of that comes from space,” he said.

He also defended the creation of the Space Force. “I started Space Force… " It’s been very, very important,” Trump said.

The President described improvements in NASA infrastructure. “When I first looked at some of your facilities, they had grass growing… but not anymore, it’s really strong,” he said.

Isaacman addressed questions about NASA’s headquarters, indicating that Washington remains central to operations. “Being here in DC gives us the opportunity to interact… make sure we make the right decisions for the nation,” he said.

Trump also praised the astronauts, calling them courageous. “They have unbelievable courage… to get in there, you have to be very smart,” he said.

He even joked about the possibility of participating in a mission himself, asking whether a president could go into space.

“We’ll have to try it,” he said.

--IANS

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