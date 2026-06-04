Suchitra Krishnamoorthi on Aamir Khan getting married for the 3rd time: Very brave of him

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Actress and singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi wished Bollywood star Aamir Khan all the love and happiness on getting married for the 3rd time to his ladylove Gauri Spratt.

When asked to react to Aamir taking the plunge yet again at 61, Suchitra said that it was very brave of the '3 Idiots' actor to open his heart again.

She told IANS, "All the best. Very brave of him. I wish him the very very best. I think to open your heart again and to love again is a very beautiful thing. It's a blessed opportunity, and I wish him all the love and success."

Staying on the topic, Suchitra also shared her views on modern age marriages, saying that marriage is not necessary in today's time and has become an option rather than a necessity.

Explaining why she chose to remain single following her divorce from filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, she shared, "Unless you are sorted in your own mind, you cannot sort out a relationship. People often ask me why I am single, and I tell them that I am married to the arts. Sometimes my art is toxic. Sometimes it is financially unstable. Sometimes it is completely unpredictable. No partner can easily put up with that. Unless you are absolutely sure that you want to make those adjustments and spend your life with someone, there is no need to get married. Today, marriage is a choice, not a necessity."

Suchitra added that one should get married only when they genuinely feel that they want to spend the rest of their life with a particular person.

"I also believe that before getting married, you should understand the other person's family. Very often, conflicts between families and couples create difficulties in a relationship," she went on to conclude.

Coming back to Aamir, the source close to the 'Lagaan' actor revealed that the couple will be exchanging wedding vows on July 5 this year in a low-key ceremony at home.

--IANS

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