June 04, 2026 11:23 AM हिंदी

Janhvi Kapoor seeks divine blessings at Srivari Temple on ‘Peddi’ release

Janhvi Kapoor seeks divine blessings at Srivari Temple ahead of ‘Peddi’ release

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) As her Telugu film “Peddi” starring Ram Charan hits the big screen on Thursday, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor offered her prayers at the revered Srivari Temple in Andhra Pradesh.

The actress walked barefoot from her car to the temple dressed in a shimmering aubergine hued silk saree with floral motifs. Janhvi completed her look with a gold kamarbandh, choker necklace, jhumkas and gold bangles.

As Janhvi exited the temple, the daughter of late superstar Sridevi stopped at the gate, bowed before the shrine, and touched her forehead to the ground as a mark of respect.

Talking about Peddi, the film is directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film also stars Boman Irani, Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu. The film is finally releasing on June 4. The film has Ram Charan playing a "crossover athlete" who excels in cricket, wrestling, and sprinting.

As per the synopsis, in a rural village, a determined young man rises through fierce sporting contests, confronting rivalry, pride and the weight of expectation.

Janhvi in Bollywood was last seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari by Shashank Khaitan. It also stars Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi.

The film followed Sunny and Tulsi, who are heartbroken after their partners, Ananya and Vikram, abandon them to marry each other. Sunny and Tulsi then team up to crash the wedding of their former lovers.

Janhvi made her acting debut in 2018 with the romantic drama Dhadak. She was then seen in films such as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Mili, Roohi, Ulajh, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Good Luck Jerry and Devara: Part 1.

She has since earned praise for her role as a woman of a lower caste navigating social discrimination in Homebound, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

EAM Jaishankar meets Venezuela's Acting Prez Rodriguez, discusses strengthening bilateral ties

EAM Jaishankar meets Venezuela's Acting Prez Rodriguez, discusses strengthening bilateral ties

Triptii Dimri recalls childhood: ‘Bahut maar khayi hai’

Triptii Dimri recalls childhood: ‘Bahut maar khayi hai’

Malaika Arora embraces ‘soft life’ vibes as she shares glimpses of a peaceful day off

Malaika Arora embraces ‘soft life’ vibes as she shares glimpses of a peaceful day off

Janhvi Kapoor: I’m quite a nostalgic

Janhvi Kapoor: I’m quite a nostalgic

Over 700 employees left jobless as ThynkTech India CEO arrested

Over 700 employees left jobless as ThynkTech India CEO arrested

Nick Jonas on returning for ‘Camp Rock 3’: Bizarre to be back after all these years

Nick Jonas on returning for ‘Camp Rock 3’: Bizarre to be back after all these years

Aruna Irani recalls first-ever audition in front of Dilip Kumar: Was busy sipping cold drink & munching on chips

Aruna Irani recalls first-ever audition in front of Dilip Kumar: Was busy sipping cold drink & munching on chips

'I’m the last one that wants to retire,' says Berrettini after injury halts Roland Garros run

'I’m the last one that wants to retire,' says Berrettini after injury halts Roland Garros run

Rajesh Exports shares plunge 5 pc, hit lower circuit after SEBI action

Rajesh Exports shares plunge 5 pc, hit lower circuit after SEBI action

Chunky Panday shares fun moments with Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur on sets of ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’

Chunky Panday shares fun moments with Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur on sets of ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’