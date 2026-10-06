Shriya Saran calls Ajay Devgn a ‘very intense actor’, praises his powerful screen presence

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Actress Shriya Saran has praised her “Drishyam 3” co-star Ajay Devgn, calling him a “very intense actor.”

She also highlighted his powerful screen presence and distinctive approach to acting. Speaking about her experience of working with Devgn, Shriya told IANS that the actor often conveys emotions through his eyes, which she described as particularly powerful.

“Ajay works with his eyes. His eyes are very powerful. And he has a different kind of dialogue delivery. He is a very intense actor,” she said.

She also praised Devgn for his dedication and disciplined approach to his craft, saying that he works extremely hard and often does not need multiple takes. “He is very hardworking. He doesn't need any other take. He works very hard,” she added.

The actress also spoke highly of director Abhishek Pathak and his commitment to the Drishyam franchise. She said Pathak spends considerable time working on the script, carefully exploring the twists and turns before bringing the story to the screen. Reflecting on her character Nandini in the second and third instalments, Shriya said that while she felt she understood the character well, the developments in the story still managed to surprise her. “I know the character. I know who Nandini is. But I didn't think that this could happen,” she said.

Shriya further praised Pathak for working closely with his writers and taking the time to understand and develop the story, calling the process “commendable.”’

Shriya Saran portrayed the wife of Ajay Devgn’s character, Vijay Salgaonkar, in the Drishyam franchise.

“Drishyam: The Conclusion” features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav. The film continues the story of Vijay Salgaonkar, who once again relies on careful planning, manipulation and psychological strategy to shield his family as a fresh and intense police and legal investigation threatens to expose the truth.

The film is a Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam original of the same name. The story has also been remade in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

“Drishyam: The Conclusion” is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 2, 2026.

--IANS

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