Rhea Kapoor says husband Karan Boolani still gives her ‘butterflies after 18 years together’, pens romantic birthday note

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Film producer and stylist Rhea Kapoor celebrated her husband Karan Boolani’s birthday with a heartfelt note.

She expressed that even after 18 years of being together, simply seeing him at home continues to make her heart flutter.

Taking to his social media account, Rhea shared a series of intimate pictures of Karan, further giving fans a glimpse into their life away from the spotlight.

In one picture, Karan can be seen relaxing in an armchair while reading a book. Another picture captures him cuddling their pet dog, while another shows him holding him in his arms.

Rhea also shared a candid dining-table moment featuring the couple with their furry companion, followed by a loved-up picture of the two of them posing beside a beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

Sharing the carousel, Rhea wrote, “happy birthday to my handsome, loving, rock of a husband. after 18 years together, just seeing you in our home in our precious little world still makes my heart flutter. Must have done something right! i love you more than the butterflies you give me! me + u”

For the uninitiated, Rhea and Karan have been together for nearly two decades. The couple reportedly met around the making of Aisha, which Rhea produced and where Karan worked as an assistant director.

After years of dating, they tied the knot on August 14, 2021, in a private and intimate ceremony at the Kapoor family's Juhu residence in Mumbai.

Unlike the grand, high-profile Bollywood weddings, Rhea and Karan opted for a low-key at-home wedding attended by close family members and friends. Rhea wore an ivory bridal sari, while her jewellery was designed by her own mother, Sunita Kapoor.

For the uninitiated, Rhea Kapoor is the daughter of veteran actor Anil Kapoor and jewellery designer Sunita Kapoor. Professionally, she is a film producer, filmmaker and stylist, and has been associated with films including Aisha, Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding.

–IANS

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