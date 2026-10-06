India, Tanzania discuss deepening parliamentary cooperation

Dar es Salaam, Oct 6 (IANS) Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh held a meeting with Tanzania National Assembly Speaker Mussa Azzan Zungu on the sidelines of the 153rd International Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Tanzania's Arusha on Tuesday, with discussions held on further deepening parliamentary cooperation, capacity building, and skill development between the two nations.

During the meeting, Harivansh congratulated Mussa Azzan Zungu on successfully hosting the 153rd IPU.

"Shri Harivansh, Hon’ble Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha held a bilateral meeting with H.E. Mussa Azzan Zungu, Hon'ble Speaker of the National Assembly of Tanzania, on the sidelines of the 153rd International Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Arusha, Tanzania," the Indian High Commission in Tanzania posted on X.

"Discussion took place on further deepening parliamentary cooperation, capacity building, and skill development. Hon. Deputy Chairman congratulated the Speaker of Tanzania on successfully hosting the 153rd IPU," it added.

Harivansh, who is leading a parliamentary delegation attending the 153rd IPU Assembly and related meetings, arrived in Tanzania's Arusha on Sunday.

"Hon. Shri Harivansh, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha and Shri Sasmit Patra, Hon’ble MP of Rajya Sabha was warmly received by H.E. Shri Bishwadip Dey, High Commissioner of India to Tanzania, upon their arrival in Arusha, Tanzania," the Indian High Commission in Tanzania posted on X.

"Hon’ble Deputy Chairman is leading a parliamentary delegation attending the 153rd International Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Tanzania. The visit symbolizes a landmark success in strengthening parliamentary cooperation," it added.

Rajya Sabha Secretariat stated that the IPU Assembly will bring together parliamentarians from across the world for discussions on the theme “Enhancing good governance and empowering communities through inclusivity, trust and opportunities for all.”

The Indian delegation comprises Harivansh; Lok Sabha MP Anurag Thakur,; Lok Sabha MP Aparajita Sarangi; Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra, Lok Sabha MP Sanjay Jaiswal, Lok Sabha MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Lok Sabha MP Lata Wankhede, Lok Sabha MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi, and Lok Sabha MP N. K. Premachandran.

According to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, the delegation will participate in a wide range of meetings, panel discussions and workshops on issues of contemporary global relevance, and articulate India's perspectives on these matters.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh will participate in the Governing Council, the General Debate, the debate on the emergency item and the hearing with candidates for the position of IPU President.

Members of the Indian delegation will participate in discussions on democracy and human rights, peace and international security, sustainable development, women’s participation, science and technology, counter-terrorism, health, mental health, critical minerals, artificial intelligence and the future of work, maritime security, climate change and protection of mountain and ocean ecosystems, among other subjects.

“The participation of the Indian Parliamentary Delegation reflects India's continued engagement with the IPU and its commitment to parliamentary diplomacy, multilateral dialogue and cooperation among parliaments on issues affecting global peace, development, democracy and the empowerment of communities,” the Rajya Sabha Secretariat stated.

--IANS

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