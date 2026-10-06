Amber Heard completes first half marathon, completes 21km run

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Actress Amber Heard celebrated a major fitness milestone as she completed her first half marathon, covering 21 kilometres in one hour and 39 minutes.

Heard took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself after her run. Sharing her achievement, Heard wrote: “First half marathon, eskerrik asko Donosti !21 kilometers in 1:39 min !!”

Amber had her first leading role in the horror film All the Boys Love Mandy Lane in 2006, and went on to star in films such as The Ward, Drive Angry and London Fields. She was seen in films such as Pineapple Express, Never Back Down, The Joneses, The Rum Diary, Paranoia, Machete Kills, 3 Days to Kill, Magic Mike XXL, and The Danish Girl.

Heard played Mera in the DC Extended Universe, appearing in Justice League, Aquaman, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. She has also acted in television series such as The CW's teen drama Hidden Palms and the Paramount fantasy series The Stand.

She was last seen in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in 2023. Directed by James Wan from a screenplay by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, it is the sequel to Aquaman and the 15th and final film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

The film stars Jason Momoa stars as Arthur Curry / Aquaman, who must work with his half-brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) to prevent Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) from killing his family and using the cursed Black Trident to overheat the world while searching for the lost seventh kingdom of the seas.

It also stars Randall Park, Dolph Lundgren, Temuera Morrison, Martin Short, and Nicole Kidman also star in supporting roles.

On television, she was seen in The Stand, a post-apocalyptic fantasy television miniseries comprising nine episodes, based on the 1978 novel of the same name by Stephen King.

The series stars an ensemble cast led by James Marsden, Odessa Young, Owen Teague, Alexander Skarsgård, Whoopi Goldberg, Amber Heard, Jovan Adepo, Henry Zaga, Nat Wolff, Irene Bedard, Brad William Henke and Greg Kinnear.

--IANS

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