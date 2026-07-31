July 31, 2026 9:59 AM हिंदी

Trump says agreement reached on complete disarmament of Hamas, other armed groups in Gaza

Trump says agreement reached on complete disarmament of Hamas, other armed groups in Gaza

Washington, July 31 (IANS) The so-called Board of Peace reached an agreement for the "complete disarmament" of Hamas and all other armed groups in Gaza, U.S. President Donald Trump claimed on social media.

"This agreement is a critical step towards Gaza finally being governed by a new Palestinian government that will work closely with the Board of Peace to help the Palestinian people," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"At the same time, Israel will have the security it deserves, with Gaza no longer used as a base for terror attacks," he added.

The agreement will be carried out in structured phases, according to Trump, who noted that as disarmament is completed, Israeli forces will withdraw, and the International Stabilisation Force will work with a new Palestinian police force to take responsibility for Gaza's security, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said Egypt, Qatar and Turkiye helped broker the agreement as mediators.

As of now, Hamas has yet to confirm the agreement.

Meanwhile, the Israeli prime minister’s office earlier released photographs showing Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump together. An Israeli official described their meeting as “very positive”.

Their talks were expected to focus on the war with Iran, negotiations involving Lebanon and efforts to expand the Abraham Accords, according to a White House official.

Netanyahu was also expected to present intelligence about alleged Iranian activity at Pickaxe Mountain, an underground facility believed to be connected to Tehran’s nuclear programme.

Trump, however, appeared irritated that the Israeli leader had publicly signalled his plan.

“I heard Bibi announce that,” Trump told Fox News, using Netanyahu’s nickname. “I said, ‘Why don’t you just tell it to me? Why do you have to announce it to the world?’”

The US president has signalled that he favours renewed diplomacy with Tehran, while Israel has pushed for sustained pressure on Iran.

--IANS

int/rs

LATEST NEWS

Mike Myers celebrates 33 years of ‘So I Married an Axe Murderer’: Nostalgic week for me

Mike Myers celebrates 33 years of ‘So I Married an Axe Murderer’: Nostalgic week for me

Markets open positive amid global optimism, sustained FII inflows

Markets open positive amid global optimism, sustained FII inflows

President Murmu congratulates Lovepreet, Seema on CWG medals; wishes more glory

President Murmu congratulates Lovepreet, Seema on CWG medals; wishes more glory

Akanksha Chamola schools Ram Kapoor: You cannot make any woman in this house feel unsafe

Akanksha Chamola schools Ram Kapoor: You cannot make any woman in this house feel unsafe

Preliminary UNSC poll shows UNCTAD head front-runner in secretary-general race  

Preliminary UNSC poll shows UNCTAD head front-runner in secretary-general race  

Jannat Zubair talks about Shivangi Joshi’s bond with Harshad Chopda: Looks like you two are together

Jannat Zubair talks about Shivangi Joshi’s bond with Harshad Chopda: Looks like you two are together

Real Madrid signs striker Espi from Levante

Real Madrid sign striker Espi from Levante

Seoul shares up nearly 13 pc on tech boost

Seoul shares up nearly 13 pc on tech boost

Anees Bazmee celebrates 22 years of Salman Khan - Akshay Kumar - Priyanka Chopra starrer 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'

Anees Bazmee celebrates 22 years of Salman Khan - Akshay Kumar - Priyanka Chopra starrer 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'

UK MPs call for de-escalation over PoK violence as demonstrations take place in London

UK MPs call for de-escalation over PoK violence as demonstrations take place in London