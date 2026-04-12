Trump orders Hormuz blockade after Iran talks fail

Washington, April 12 (IANS) US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced a sweeping naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, accusing Iran of refusing to abandon its nuclear ambitions despite nearly 20 hours of talks mediated in Pakistan.

In a series of lengthy posts on Truth Social, Trump said negotiations "went well" and "most points were agreed to", but asserted that Tehran remained "unyielding as to the single most important issue", adding: "IRAN IS UNWILLING TO GIVE UP ITS NUCLEAR AMBITIONS!"

The US President added that he had been "fully debriefed" by Vice-President JD Vance, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner following the Islamabad meeting, which Trump said was facilitated by Pakistan's leadership.

He also accused Iran of reneging on assurances to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, saying the situation had caused "anxiety, dislocation, and pain to many people and Countries throughout the World".

"They say they put mines in the water," Trump wrote, adding that uncertainty over maritime safety had effectively deterred shipping.

"What ship owner would want to take the chance?"

Declaring the situation "WORLD EXTORTION", Trump said the US would respond with immediate forceful measures.

"Effective immediately, the United States Navy... will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz," he added.

He said that US forces would "seek and interdict every vessel in International Waters that has paid a toll to Iran", warning that "no one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas".

Trump also added that US naval units would begin destroying mines allegedly laid by Iran in the strategic waterway, and issued a stark warning: "Any Iranian who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels, will be BLOWN TO HELL!"

The US President said the blockade would continue until free navigation is restored, describing the current situation as a violation of international norms governing maritime trade routes.

At the same time, Trump acknowledged that "at some point, we will reach an 'ALL BEING ALLOWED TO GO IN, ALL BEING ALLOWED TO GO OUT' basis", but blamed Iran for preventing such an outcome.

He also linked the escalation to broader tensions over Tehran's nuclear programme, reiterating a long-standing position: "IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!"

The talks in Islamabad, which Trump said lasted "close to 20 hours", involved senior Iranian representatives, including Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, Abbas Araghchi and Ali Bagheri.

While describing interactions between delegations as "very friendly and respectful", Trump stressed that the core dispute remained unresolved.

In his remarks, Trump also praised Pakistan's leadership, including Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, calling them "very extraordinary men".

--IANS

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