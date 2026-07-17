Trump's pick for Brazil ambassador prioritises trade, critical minerals

Washington, July 17 (IANS) US President Donald Trump's nominee to serve as the next US ambassador to Brazil told lawmakers on Thursday (local time) that expanding trade, securing access to critical minerals and strengthening cooperation against transnational crime would be among his top priorities if confirmed, while pledging to support Brazil's democratic institutions and freedom of expression.

Daniel Perez, currently Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives, during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, described Brazil as a strategic partner whose future would have a significant impact on the Western Hemisphere.

"Brazil is not simply our largest trading partner in South America," Perez said. "It is a country of continental scale, extraordinary natural wealth and growing strategic consequence, one whose trajectory over the coming years will shape the security, prosperity and influence of the entire Western Hemisphere."

He said Brazil possessed "vast reserves of critical minerals essential to American economic strength and national security" and faced security challenges ranging from transnational criminal organisations to "the expanding footprint of outside powers competing for influence across the region."

Perez told senators his highest priorities would be "the protection of American citizens in Brazil, the advancement of our national interest and trade and investment, the disruption of narcotics trafficking and transnational crime, and the building of resilient partnerships that serve the American economy and the American worker."

He also pledged to "support Brazil's democratic institutions and press for conditions that allow free and fair elections and freedom of expression because a stable, democratic Brazil is a better partner for the United States."

Questioned by Senator Rick Scott, Perez said closer commercial ties would depend on stronger engagement between businesses in both countries.

"I bring to this role a deep belief in the power of relationships," he said, adding that his experience serving in multicultural Miami-Dade had taught him "how to listen, how to find common ground, and how to build trust across different cultures."

The hearing also focused on trade barriers affecting US ethanol exports. Perez acknowledged the imbalance and said greater engagement with Brazil could help narrow differences.

"I think there is a gap there," he said. "The relationships between the private sector inside the United States and the Brazilian government, the Brazilian private sector, the citizens of Brazil can be amplified."

Asked later about his immediate priorities if confirmed, Perez identified three areas: security, diplomacy and trade.

"We obviously have an election in Brazil that is upcoming here in the first week of October and regardless of what that election shows, there's an opportunity for us to bridge that gap," he said.

Brazil is Latin America's largest economy and one of Washington's most important trading partners in the region. The two countries maintain broad cooperation in trade, energy, agriculture, defence and environmental issues, although bilateral ties have periodically faced strains over tariffs and differing political priorities.

For India, Brazil remains an important strategic partner through BRICS, the G20 and other multilateral forums.

Both countries have expanded cooperation in trade, energy, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and critical minerals, while working together on issues affecting the Global South. Perez's emphasis on critical minerals, democratic institutions and stronger economic engagement underscores Brazil's growing geopolitical importance beyond the Americas.

--IANS

lkj/rs