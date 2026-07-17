Alexander-Arnold embraces Mourinho's demanding start at Real Madrid

Madrid, July 17 (IANS) Trent Alexander-Arnold said he has enjoyed the opening days of preseason training under Jose Mourinho as Real Madrid prepares for the new campaign.

Madrid has trained for four days, although several players remain away on World Cup duty. While the former Liverpool right back missed out on England's squad, he said he was happy to be back at work.

"Everything is going well. It's hot, and the intensity is high," Alexander-Arnold told Real Madrid's official website. "This is what we expected. There are a lot of tough sessions, so it has been intense so far."

Alexander-Arnold said he was delighted to work under Mourinho, who has begun his second spell as Madrid coach, 13 years after first leaving the club.

"I have always admired the coach," he said. "I've played against him a couple of times, and it's a pleasure to work with him and his team."

"It's intense. The principles and the level of demand are very high. The more we get to know each other, the more we learn and the more he can teach us."

The England international said the focus of preseason was to build fitness and adapt to Mourinho's tactical approach.

"It's about getting fit, understanding the principles, and how the coach wants us to play. Understanding how we're going to set up and present ourselves this season. And simply getting in shape, getting back into action, and regaining the rhythm of football," he said.

Real Madrid completed an intense double session to continue preparing for the start of the 2026/27 season. Mourinho's squad, without the players who participated in the World Cup or are still competing, trained alongside a group of academy players.

The players combined physical work and ball exercises. They began in the gym and, once on the pitch, performed joint warm-ups, additional physical work, and various possession and pressing drills with finishing in mini-goals. After completing running drills, they worked again on ball circulation and pressing. The session concluded with another set of running drills and attack and defense exercises with finishing on goal.

--IANS

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