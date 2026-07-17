FIFA WC 2026 winners to receive historic first championship rings

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) When the FIFA World Cup 2026 champions are crowned at Jersey Stadium, in addition to the iconic trophy and prestigious gold medals, the first-ever championship rings will be presented to the winners.

The tournament winners will receive bespoke championship rings, bringing one of the most recognisable American sporting traditions to the global game, FIFA said in a release.

One side of the ring features the FIFA World Cup trophy, while the other will be customised to reflect the identity of the winning team. Each ring will be individually numbered, custom-fitted and delivered with its own certificate of authenticity.

Immediately after the final, the captain and head coach of the winning team will receive temporary rings to commemorate the occasion.

Each of the 30 rings for the winners will then be customised before being officially presented at a later date, ensuring the perfect lifelong fit for an achievement that will echo through eternity.

Each ring will be part of a strictly limited edition of just 2,026 individually numbered pieces, a direct tribute to the tournament itself. Of these, 30 will be presented to the victorious team, while 1,996 will be made available to fans worldwide as an Official Licensed Product, allowing supporters to own a unique piece of FIFA World Cup 2026 history.

The 104th match at the FIFA World Cup 2026 pits European champions Spain against defending world and South American champions Argentina. Spain reached the final after outclassing favourites France in the semi-finals.

Argentina, meanwhile, have taken a hard, albeit thrilling, road to their second World Cup final in succession and seventh overall. The defending champions opened their campaign with three successive group stage victories, led by the extraordinary Lionel Messi, who now has eight goals in this tournament and 21 across his long World Cup career.

--IANS

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