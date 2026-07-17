Coventry sign Aurele Amenda from Frankfurt on long-term deal

Coventry, July 17 (IANS) Coventry City FC have announced the signing of Swiss defender Aurele Amenda on a long-term contract for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance.

The 22-year-old central defender joined from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, where he made 42 appearances over his two seasons at Deutsche Bank Park.

Amenda was part of Switzerland's 26-man squad for the World Cup but did not make an appearance as they reached the quarter-finals, ultimately losing to Argentina in extra time.

On his move to Coventry City in the Premier League, Amenda said: “I’m really happy and it’s a privilege to be here.

“After the first call with the gaffer, I felt the trust and I liked the project, so I feel this is a really good step for me. I like to defend my goal but I like to play, I’m really calm with the ball so I can help the team with this. I want to win, I want to help the team and help the Club succeed. I’m really looking forward to playing in this beautiful stadium, to meet the fans, to celebrate with them, to win with them. I want to score here as well so I can’t wait to get started," he said.

The Swiss international began his career at BSC Young Boys in his homeland. He made his debut at the age of 18 and went on to play 42 times overall and played his part in their league and cup winning campaign in the 2022/23 season.

His performances attracted the interest of Eintracht Frankfurt and he signed for the German side in February 2024 before officially making the move there following the conclusion of the 2023/24 season.

In his first season with Die Adler, he played in the UEFA Europa League and also helped them to a third-place Bundesliga finish.

The 2025/26 season proved to be a real breakout campaign for Amenda and he also featured in five of their UEFA Champions League matches.

The athletic defender also has seven caps for Switzerland to his name, and he was part of the 26-man squad at the 2026 FIFA World Cup that saw them reach the quarter-finals, losing to Argentina.