Spain's Yamal, Porro remain fitness concerns before FIFA WC final

New Jersey, July 17 (IANS) Lamine Yamal and Pedro Porro trained separately from the rest of the Spain squad during the team's first training session in New Jersey as the team began preparing for the FIFA World Cup final against Argentina.

Both players were seen stretching on the sidelines as their teammates trained at the New York Red Bulls' facility in New Jersey.

Yamal, who was troubled by a hamstring strain before the tournament, had his left thigh strapped, though the extent of his condition was unclear. Diario AS reports that the decision to keep him away from the main group is largely a preventative measure.

Yamal has logged 496 minutes of play and has started every match at this World Cup, except against Cape Verde. Porro, meanwhile, started five of the seven matches Spain played in the World Cup and has played 444 minutes, scoring in the round of 32 against Austria and again against France in the semi-final.

Yamal headed the World Cup after a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury and, while he may not have hit top gear yet, there are signs he could be peaking at the perfect time. Yamal’s pace and movement led to the penalty which gave Spain the lead in their semi-final against France and he looked extremely sharp throughout.

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente said after his side's semifinal victory over France that Porro was suffering from muscle tightness and would be assessed before the final. He also said Yamal was fine. "As far as I know, Lamine has nothing serious. I've just spoken with the medical staff, and everything looks positive," he added.

Sunday's match will be Spain's first World Cup final since it won the tournament in 2010. Argentina is chasing back-to-back titles and a fourth overall, having previously won in 1978, 1986 and 2022.

--IANS

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