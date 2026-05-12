Trump mocks Democrats, floats 2028 ‘dream team’ at White House dinner

Washington, May 12 (IANS) US President Donald Trump turned a White House dinner honouring law enforcement into a freewheeling political rally on Monday night, joking about the 2028 presidential race, mocking Democratic rivals and boasting about renovations to the White House.

Speaking for about 30 minutes at a Rose Garden dinner held during Police Week, Trump ranged across topics including immigration, crime, drones, the White House, former President Barack Obama and what he called the “rigged” election.

The guests included Vice President JD Vance, Cabinet members and leaders of major law enforcement organisations.

Trump drew laughter when he conducted an impromptu poll between Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as possible Republican candidates for 2028.

“So we got a lot of beauties out there, JD. I envy you and other people. I don't know. Who's it going to be? Is it going to be JD? Is it going to be somebody else? I don't know,” Trump said.

He then asked the crowd: “You ready? Who likes JD Vance?” followed by, “Who likes Marco Rubio?”

After applause for both men, Trump said: “All right. Sounds like a good ticket… That was a perfect ticket.”

“I do believe that's a dream team, but these are minor details. That does not mean you have my endorsement under any circumstance,” he added. “I think it sounds like presidential candidate and vice presidential candidate.”

Trump also mocked former Vice President Kamala Harris and California Governor Gavin Newsom, whom he described as leading Democratic contenders.

“How about Gavin Newsom though?... He said he can't read a speech. He's not a smart person,” Trump said. “It was the worst interview I've ever seen by a professional politician and he's running and he's in second place.”

Much of the speech focused on the White House itself, with Trump claiming he personally financed improvements to the historic building.

“This place was not properly taken care of,” he said. “The columns were falling down. The plaster was falling off.”

“I spent a lot of time on bringing this house back because this house was in very bad shape,” Trump added. “It's the White House. It's got to look incredible. It's got to be pristine.”

At one point, birds suddenly flew overhead while Trump was discussing singer Lee Greenwood and his song “Proud to be an American”.

“Oh, oh. Thought that was a drone,” Trump said. “They make them in all different sizes nowadays. They can be very destructive as you probably know.”

Trump repeatedly praised law enforcement officers and highlighted their political support for him.

“These are my friends. These people voted for me 98 per cent and we’re looking for the other two,” he said.

He also praised Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, calling him “fantastic” and “an MVP candidate”.

Referring to FBI Director Kash Patel, Trump joked that he “doesn't get enough publicity”.

Trump additionally praised the Secret Service for its handling of the recent White House Correspondents’ Association dinner. “I thought you did a great job two weeks ago. You know why? Because I'm here, okay? We consider being here a success,” he said.

Before the dinner, music including songs by Paul McCartney, Celine Dion and Ray Charles played across the venue. The event featured around 32 tables with a menu of salad, prime beef filet and chocolate dessert.

Police Week is an annual event in Washington honouring law enforcement officers killed or injured in the line of duty. Presidents from both parties have traditionally used the occasion to host police leaders and recognise law enforcement service.

Trump has frequently used White House events to blend official ceremonies with campaign-style political remarks. Since returning to office, he has continued to focus heavily on immigration, violent crime and criticism of political opponents during public appearances.

--IANS

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