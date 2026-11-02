'We have to get the Senate': Trump makes final push before midterms

Washington, Nov 2 (IANS) President Donald Trump made a final push for Republican control of the Senate two days before Tuesday's midterm elections, telling reporters "We have to get the Senate" as he campaigned in Iowa and Kansas.

Trump spoke to the travelling press pool after landing in Dubuque, Iowa, flanked by House Speaker Mike Johnson and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum.

"We have to get the Senate. We can't allow the Muslim Brotherhood," Trump said. He said that "when they have one or two, three votes, they basically assume control of the party"

"The party has to go along with them. They have to blackmail the party and extort the party," he said.

Trump said he was in the Midwest for Senate candidates Ashley Hinson in Iowa and Roger Marshall in Kansas. "We have to make sure that Roger gets in, and we have to make sure that Ashley gets in. And I think we'll do that," he said.

Earlier in the day, Trump posted on X that he was "Heading to lowa, and then, so importantly, Kansas (Will be my last stop!)" to back "Ashley Hinson for Senate and Zach Lahn for Governor in lowa, and Roger Marshall for Senate and Ty Masterson for Governor".

Trump also welcomed Democratic Congresswoman Haley Stevens' endorsement of Republican Mike Rogers in the Michigan Senate race against Democrat Abdul El-Sayed. The pool reported that Trump called the endorsement "a smart thing"

"Nobody expected that, but it's a smart thing to do because El Sayad would destroy our country," Trump said.

Asked if he would reach out to Stevens, Trump said: "Not much to reach out. Just call her, thank her, and say she did the right thing." Asked whether she should become a Republican, he said: "Love to have her."

Johnson said he had spoken to Stevens. "This is a contrast election between common sense and crazy, and there is no crazier choice on the ballot than El Sayed," Johnson said.

Johnson said Stevens and her fiance had been "getting a lot of threats". Trump said "I'd say she's in danger" and that "she was very brave doing it".

Trump said there had never been anything like his midterm campaign. "We have sold out arenas everywhere. We haven't had an empty seat," he said.

Trump also said he had a "very good talk" with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "Just had a very good talk with him," he said when asked about the conversation. The pool reported the two leaders discussed the war. The White House has not issued a readout of the call.

Netanyahu is pressing Trump to strike Iran immediately after Tuesday's midterm elections, Axios reported on Sunday, citing one Israeli and one US source. Trump, for now, wants to let negotiations play out, the report said. According to Axios, the Israeli source called the Saturday call "tough," while the US source described it as "direct." The White House and the Israeli prime minister's office declined to comment, Axios said.

On Canada, Trump said the two countries had "the concept of a deal that's going to be great for our farmers, great for our country, and it'll be fine for Canada." He said he had spoken to Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Asked about Democratic Senator Chris Murphy, who has suffered a stroke, Trump said he would reach out "at the right time".

Republicans are seeking to hold the Senate in Tuesday's vote. Trump was due to end his campaign in Kansas on Sunday.

--IANS

lkj/rs