Hockey: India look to build momentum in Netherlands leg of FIH Men’s Pro League

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) With just four points from eight matches and languishing at the penultimate spot in the nine-team competition, the Indian men's hockey team will get into the last two rounds of the FIH Pro League, hoping to climb from the relegation zone and retain their spot for the next season.

Placed just above the point-less Pakistan, India have only three draws and a shoot-out bonus to show from the eight games they have played so far. The team will be hoping to win some matches in the remaining matches of the season.

Besides improving their position in the Pro League standings, the matches will also help the Indian team prepare for the upcoming 2026 FIH World Cup, which will be hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands from August 15-30.

The Indian men will return to action in the Netherlands leg of the Pro League, with the Harmanpreet Singh-led team taking on the hosts and Germany in a vital set of fixtures as they continue their campaign in a crucial year.

India will be in action against the Netherlands on June 14 in Rotterdam before facing Germany in back-to-back encounters on June 17 and 18. The team will then conclude the leg with a second meeting against the Netherlands on June 21. The team will then move to London, where they will play archrivals Pakistan and England in two matches each to conclude their campaign in the Pro League 2025-26.

But the immediate focus is on the Netherlands leg, and any points in this set of matches will be crucial.

Speaking ahead of the competition, chief coach Craig Fulton said, “This Pro League block is a crucial part of our World Cup preparation. Playing in the Netherlands and England against top-ranked opposition is exactly the test we need at this stage. These fixtures give us the opportunity to test our different combinations.

He further added, “Our focus is simple: press well, be dangerous on the counter, and be consistent across all four matches. We know where we want to be by the World Cup, and these games will tell us where we are exactly.”

The Indian team will also look to make the most of the atmosphere and conditions in the Netherlands, which will host World Cup matches. “Playing hockey in the Netherlands and against the hosts is always a great opportunity, and with a full stadium, it’s always a great atmosphere. These are perfect tournament conditions for us,” added Fulton.

The upcoming clash against the Netherlands will also mark a special occasion for one of India’s most decorated hockey players. Veteran midfielder Manpreet Singh is set to equal the record for most international appearances for India, reaching 412 caps, a milestone currently held by Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said, “Tomorrow's game against the Netherlands carries a significance beyond the result on the scoreboard. India's iconic midfielder Manpreet Singh will have the opportunity to equal the record of 412 international caps for India — a milestone that speaks volumes about his service to the nation, exceptional skills, and an unbreakable bond with the national team.

“Manpreet has been the heartbeat of Indian hockey's midfield through some of the most defining moments in our recent history, none more so than captaining the team to Olympic bronze at Tokyo 2020. To have sustained that level of performance match after match, year after year, is a testament to his extraordinary character.

“I could not be prouder to see this record equalled during my tenure as President of Hockey India. On behalf of the entire federation and the millions of fans who have cheered him on, I congratulate Manpreet. May he continue to set milestones that inspire generations of Indian hockey players.

“I also send my best wishes to the Indian team for the coming Pro League games in Rotterdam and London, as we enter an important phase of the year that includes the World Cup and the Asian Games,” he added.

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh echoed the sentiment, "Manpreet Singh’s journey with the Indian Men’s Hockey Team is a reflection of his immense dedication to the sport. To reach 412 international caps is a remarkable achievement and a testament to the consistency he has shown over the years while representing the country at the highest level. Manpreet has played an important role in India’s resurgence on the global stage. His leadership as a senior member of the team and ability to perform in high-pressure situations have made him an inspiration for aspiring hockey players across the country. As he prepares to achieve this special milestone, Hockey India wishes him continued success."

He further added, "We are also confident that the Indian team will use the upcoming Pro League matches in the Netherlands and England as an opportunity to grow stronger and prepare well for the challenges ahead, including the World Cup and Asian Games."

India's Netherlands Leg Match Schedule (All Times IST):

June 14: Netherlands vs India – 19:30 hrs

June 17: India vs Germany – 23:00 hrs

June 18: Germany vs India – 23:00 hrs

June 21: Netherlands vs India – 17:30 hrs

--IANS

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