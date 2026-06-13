FIFA WC 2026: When and where to watch Brazil vs Morocco, know all details

New Jersey, June 13 (IANS) Brazil will kick off their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against Morocco, likely the highlight fixture of the opening round. Group C also includes Haiti and Scotland, but Brazil and Morocco are regarded as the strongest teams and favourites for direct passage to the Round of 32.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti leads a star-studded Brazilian team with high expectations, while Morocco, under Mohamed Ouahbi, has risen impressively in recent years and is now one of the most respected international teams.

Both nations boast quality players and aim for a deep tournament run. This match could be crucial in deciding who leads Group C and secures a favourable route in the knockout stages.

How to watch Brazil vs Morocco live in India

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 football matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. However, A subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details

Date and kick-off time: Sunday, June 14, 03:30 AM (IST)

Venue: MetLife Stadium (New York, New Jersey, USA)

Referee: Slavko Vincic

Squads

Brazil:

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton

Defenders: Alex Sandro, Bremer, Danilo, Douglas Santos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Ibanez, Leo Pereira, Marquinhos, Wesley

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Danilo Santos, Fabinho, Lucas Paqueta

Forwards: Endrick, Gabriel Martinelli, Igor Thiago, Luiz Henrique, Matheus Cunha, Neymar Jr., Raphinha, Rayan, Vinicius Junior

Morocco:

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou, Munir El Kajoui, Reda Tagnaouti

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Anass Salah-Eddine, Youssef Belammari, Zakaria El Ouahdi, Nayef Aguerd, Chadi Riad, Redouane Halhal, Issa Diop

Midfielders: Samir El Mourabet, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Neil El Aynaoui, Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss, Ismael Saibari

Forwards: Abde Ezzalzouli, Chemsdine Talbi, Soufiane Rahimi, Ayoub El Kaabi, Brahim Diaz, Gessime Yassine, Ayoube Amaimouni.

--IANS

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