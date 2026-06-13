Sam CS discloses he has scored music for one hour of 'Mahavatar Parshuraam' (IANS Exclusive)

Chennai, June 13 (IANS) Music composer Sam CS, whose music in the first part of the Mahavatar franchise -- 'Mahavatar Narasimha'-- came in for widespread appreciation, has now disclosed to IANS that he has completed scoring music for almost one hour of 'Mahavatar Parshuraam', the next instalment in the immensely popular animation franchise.

Talking to IANS, Sam C S, who is busy with a series of films, said, "One hour of the animation film's (Mahavatar Parshuraam's) music is ready and they are working on the scenes for the music that I have already given them."

The music director is all praise for the directorial team of the film, which he says is now working hard to present an animation film grander than the first instalment.

For the unaware, the music director has worked with over 250 international technicians for the score of the pan Indian animation film that has triggered huge expectations.

One of the most remarkable aspects of this new film is that Sam CS has broken away from the conventional process by completing music composition first, even before the creation of visuals.

Typically, music is composed after scenes are finalized in a film, but in this case, the music is being developed first, and the animation and visuals are being designed based on it. This “music-first” approach is rare in Indian cinema.

As a result, the music is not just a background element but becomes the driving force shaping the narrative and emotional flow of the entire film.

Following the massive commercial and critical success of 'Mahavatar Narasimha', Sam's work in 'Mahavatar Parshuraam', which expands that universe, has created huge anticipation among fans.

Additionally, the film’s technical quality has been elevated to a grand scale. More than 250 international technicians, including Hollywood-experienced musicians, have collaborated on this project. With such a massive team, Sam CS is crafting the music at a global standard, say sources. Grand orchestration, deep sound layering, and music that directly integrates with visuals are key strengths of the film, they add.

Compared to previous installments, 'Mahavatar Parshuraam' will feature entirely new visual models and advanced graphics technology. Correspondingly, Sam CS’s music is also evolving into a new dimension.

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IANS

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