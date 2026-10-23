Trump dismisses midterm backlash warning

Washington, Oct 23 (IANS) US President Donald Trump on Friday rejected warnings that his aggressive campaigning could backfire on Republicans in the November midterm elections, launching a personal attack on veteran Republican strategist Karl Rove and insisting that his rallies were helping candidates across the country.

Speaking to reporters on the White House South Lawn before departing for Fort Myers, Florida, Trump was asked about a recent article by Rove in The Wall Street Journal suggesting that Trump's campaign strategy could produce a voter backlash.

"He's a loser," Trump said.

"He's been a loser all his life," he added.

Trump dismissed Rove's assessment and argued that the large crowds attending his rallies demonstrated the effectiveness of his campaigning.

"Karl Rove doesn't know what he's talking about," he said.

The President cited Ohio and Iowa as examples of states where he believed his appearances were benefiting Republican candidates.

"Every place I'm going to, every place is full, loaded with people," Trump said.

He described long queues outside campaign venues and claimed that supporters were travelling considerable distances to attend his rallies.

Referring to his scheduled appearance in Fort Myers, Trump said organisers had reported unusually large crowds.

"They say there's a line of people that's five miles long," he said.

Trump acknowledged the demands of campaigning across several states while maintaining that Republican candidates wanted his support.

"The one problem is I'm one person," he said.

"This is a lot of work," he added.

Asked whether other Republicans should play a more prominent role in campaigning, Trump argued that his ability to attract large crowds was unmatched.

"I'm the only one that can get 25,000 people to show up," he said.

He described that claim as an established feature of his political career and said he wanted to use his popularity to help candidates he considered deserving of support.

Trump's remarks came as Republicans sought to defend their congressional position.

--IANS

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