Trump claims Iran ‘has no cards’ in ongoing negotiations

Washington, April 13 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has asserted that Iran’s military capability has been severely degraded and claimed Tehran has “no cards” left in ongoing negotiations.

In an interview to Fox News, Trump repeatedly cited Iran’s past rhetoric against the United States, saying: “For years, I’ve had to listen to them say, death to America, right? They say, death to America, death to Israel… we will destroy America.”

He questioned the lack of international pushback against such statements. “Now, does anybody ever complain to you when they say that? I think that’s a big step worse. Death to America,” he said.

Trump argued that recent US actions had fundamentally altered the strategic balance. “When I talk about civilisation, it’ll be much different because their military will be totally gone,” he said, adding that Iran’s armed forces were “pretty much gone now.”

He also pointed to what he described as changes in Iran’s leadership dynamics. “We have had regime change because the people we dealt with yesterday were, frankly, very smart, very sharp,” he said, contrasting them with earlier leadership under Ayatollah Khomeini.

The President claimed that Tehran had spent vast sums on military capabilities. “They spent all their money on weapons. We’ve destroyed most of those weapons,” he said.

Trump framed his own rhetoric as instrumental in bringing Iran to negotiations. “That statement got them to the bargaining table and they haven’t left,” he said, predicting a favourable outcome for Washington. “I predict they come back and they give us everything we want.”

He underscored his negotiating position, saying: “I told my people I want everything. I don’t want 90 per cent. I don’t want 95 per cent. I told them I want everything.”

Describing Iran’s current position, Trump said: “They have no cards… Their Navy is gone. Their Air Force is gone. Totally gone. They have nothing.”

He cited specific losses, claiming: “They have no ships. 158 ships are at the bottom of the sea. Good ones. New.” He also referenced the destruction of a vessel named Soleimani, saying it was “taken out by one of our Tiger Sharks, by one of our rapidly moving submarines.”

Trump used the interview to highlight US military strength. “Our military is so good,” he said, noting what he described as high public approval ratings. “Our military has a 94 per cent approval rating now.”

He contrasted this with Congress and the media. “Congress has a 14 per cent. The media has a 12 per cent,” he said, adding that media credibility had sharply declined since he took office. “When I started, the media had a 92 per cent approval rating. Now they’re down to 14 per cent.”

The remarks come amid heightened tensions between the United States and Iran, with negotiations and military signalling unfolding simultaneously. Trump’s comments reflect a hardline posture that prioritises maximal concessions from Tehran.

--IANS

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