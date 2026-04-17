Trump says he had 'very good talk' with PM Modi

Washington, April 17 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said he had a “very good talk” with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while expressing optimism about a ceasefire effort between Israel and Lebanon.

“I had a very good talk with him… he’s doing great,” Trump said of Modi, describing the exchange as positive.

In the same interaction with White House reporters, Trump said he could travel to Pakistan if a deal tied to ongoing diplomacy is finalised. “I would go to Pakistan, yeah… Islamabad, I’ll be — I might go,” he said. “If the deal is signed in Islamabad, I might go… they want me.”

He described ties with Pakistan in favourable terms. “Pakistan has been great, they’ve been so great,” he said.

Trump’s remarks come as the United States advances multiple diplomatic tracks across the Middle East, including negotiations with Iran and efforts to halt hostilities along the Israel-Lebanon border.

He said a ceasefire arrangement involving Israel and Lebanon was taking shape and could include Hezbollah. “They’re all agreeing… it’s a very nice little package for about a week,” he said.

Trump said he had spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanon’s leadership. “We’re going to be meeting with Bibi Netanyahu… and the President of Lebanon,” he said.

He described the development as significant. “It’s very exciting because it’s 48 years,” he said.

He also pointed to the possibility of direct engagement between Israel and Lebanon. “We’re going to have a meeting… first time in 44 years,” he said, adding it could take place at the White House.

On Hezbollah, Trump said he expected compliance with the ceasefire. “I think they will,” he said.

He said the aim was to reduce violence. “We’re not going to have lots of bombs dropping… we’re going to see if we can make peace between Lebanon and Israel,” he said.

Trump indicated progress could come soon. “Over the next week or two,” he said when asked about timing.

He added that Lebanon would play a role in handling Hezbollah. “They’re going to take care of Hezbollah… they’ll be working on Hezbollah right now,” he said.

The President also signalled he could travel to the region if talks advance. “I would certainly go there… at the right time,” he said.

The remarks highlight Washington’s widening diplomatic outreach spanning South Asia and the Middle East as it seeks progress on Iran and regional stability.

--IANS

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