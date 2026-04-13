April 13, 2026 9:03 AM हिंदी

Trump calls Pope Leo ‘weak on crime’

Trump calls Pope Leo ‘weak on crime’

Washington, April 13 (IANS) US President Donald Trump launched a sharp attack on Pope Leo XIV in a lengthy social media post, accusing the pontiff of being “weak on crime” and criticising his stance on foreign policy, Iran, and US domestic issues.

“Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, setting off a fresh escalation in tensions between the White House and the Vatican.

In the post, Trump accused the Pope of focusing on criticism of his administration while ignoring past restrictions on religious gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He talks about ‘fear’ of the Trump Administration, but doesn’t mention the FEAR that the Catholic Church… had during COVID when they were arresting priests, ministers, and everybody else, for holding Church Services,” Trump wrote.

The President also targeted the Pope’s position on Iran, asserting disagreement with what he characterised as leniency.

“I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon,” he said.

Trump further defended US actions abroad, including Venezuela, linking them to concerns over drugs and crime entering the United States.

“I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a Country that was sending massive amounts of Drugs into the United States,” he wrote, adding that the country was “emptying their prisons… into our Country.”

The post also turned personal, with Trump comparing the Pope unfavourably to his brother.

“I like his brother Louis much better than I like him, because Louis is all MAGA. He gets it, and Leo doesn’t!” he said.

Trump went on to defend his own presidency, citing electoral victory, crime reduction, and economic performance.

“I’m doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do, setting Record Low Numbers in Crime, and creating the Greatest Stock Market in History,” he wrote.

In a striking claim, Trump suggested the Pope’s election was linked to his own presidency.

“Leo should be thankful because… he was a shocking surprise… If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican,” he said.

He also criticised the Pope’s interactions with political figures, singling out former adviser David Axelrod.

“Leo should get his act together as Pope… stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician,” Trump added.

The remarks reflect a deepening rift between Trump and the Vatican, with both sides increasingly diverging on issues ranging from war and diplomacy to immigration and domestic policy.

Pope Leo XIV, the first American-born pontiff, has in recent weeks spoken out against war and called for restraint and dialogue in global conflicts, including tensions involving Iran.

--IANS

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