Trump backs ‘final offer’ after Iran talks fail

Washington, April 12 (IANS) US President Donald Trump was closely involved in high-stakes nuclear talks with Iran and has backed a “final and best offer” to Tehran after negotiations in Islamabad collapsed without agreement, Vice President J D Vance said.

“We leave here with a very simple proposal, a method of understanding that is our final and best offer. We'll see if the Irans accept it,” Vance told reporters after 21 hours of negotiations .

The Vice President underscored Trump’s direct role in the talks, describing constant communication between the negotiating team and the White House.

“We were talking to the president consistently. I don't know how many times we talked to him. A half dozen times, a dozen times over the past 21 hours,” Vance said.

He said the President had instructed negotiators to pursue a deal in good faith but with clear limits.

“The president told us, you need to come here in good faith and make your best effort to get a deal. We did that,” Vance said .

Despite intensive engagement, the talks failed to bridge differences over Iran’s nuclear programme.

“We have been at it now for 21 hours… we've had a number of substantive discussions with the Iranians. That's the good news. The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement,” he said .

Washington, he added, had clearly laid out its negotiating boundaries.

“We've made very clear what our red lines are… and they have chosen not to accept our terms,” Vance said .

At the core of the impasse is the US demand for a long-term guarantee that Iran will not pursue nuclear weapons capability.

“We need to see an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon and they will not seek the tools that would enable 'em to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon,” he said .

Vance emphasised that Washington is seeking durable assurances, not temporary pledges.

“Do we see a fundamental commitment of will for the Iranians not to develop a nuclear weapon? Not just now, not just two years from now, but for the long term. We haven't seen that yet,” he said .

He also highlighted the broader national security coordination behind the negotiations, noting that the team remained in touch with senior officials throughout.

“We obviously also talked to… the entire national security team… because we were negotiating in good faith,” Vance said .

While declining to disclose specific sticking points, Vance maintained that the US side had shown flexibility.

“I think that we were quite flexible. We were quite accommodating… and unfortunately we weren't able to make any headway,” he said.

--IANS

lkj/rs/