'Please pretend I'm running': Trump asks voters ahead of Nov midterms

Washington, Oct 15 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has urged Americans to treat the November 3 Congressional midterm elections as though he were personally on the ballot, saying Republican candidates need his supporters to turn out in large numbers to prevent Democrats from reversing his administration's policies.

Speaking at an election rally in Bullhead City, Arizona, and later to reporters before leaving for Montana, Trump said he was undertaking an extensive campaign tour despite not being a candidate himself.

"So essentially I'm saying, 'Please pretend I'm running.' And in a true sense, I am running because I don't want them tearing down what we've built," Trump told reporters.

The President said he expected to hold about 32 or 33 campaign rallies before the elections, describing the response from Republican supporters as extraordinary.

"And, I wasn't gonna do this, but, you know, we're gonna end up doing about 32, 33 of them," he said.

Trump said he had already completed approximately eight rallies and was preparing for another major gathering in Montana.

He argued that Republican turnout declined significantly when he was not personally contesting an election.

"When I don't run, which, you know, in theory I'm not running, but I feel that I'm running. When I don't run, we get 49 per cent less turnout," he said.

The President did not provide evidence supporting that figure, but repeatedly maintained that his personal participation was essential to Republican electoral success.

At the Arizona rally, Trump made a similar appeal while campaigning for Republican gubernatorial candidate Andy Biggs.

"So I'm here to say, please pretend I'm on the ballot," he told supporters.

Trump portrayed the congressional elections as a test of whether voters wanted to preserve the economic, immigration and social policies introduced during his second term.

He warned that Democratic control of Congress could threaten Republican-backed tax measures, border enforcement policies and other administration priorities.

The President also made a conditional promise to distribute $5,000 to adult American citizens if Republicans retained control of both chambers of Congress.

He said the proposed payment would be financed by tariff revenue and economic growth, and would have to be spent within the United States.

Trump did not explain how the payment would be authorised or administered.

His campaign schedule includes visits to Republican strongholds as well as states where congressional contests could influence control of Washington.

Asked why he was travelling to Montana, a state he described as overwhelmingly supportive of him, Trump said he wanted to thank voters and help Republican candidates.

"Well, I probably, because I'm doing Michigan too, as you know. I'm doing Michigan in a few days. Montana, because we wanna make sure we win," he said.

He also identified Ohio and Texas among the states he planned to visit.

Trump said his campaign appearances had generated renewed enthusiasm among Republican supporters and predicted that the rallies would help the party's candidates.

The November 3 midterm elections will determine control of the US House of Representatives and a substantial portion of the Senate. Although the President is not on the ballot, the outcome will shape his administration's ability to advance legislation and withstand congressional scrutiny during the remaining two years of his term.

Midterm elections have frequently proved difficult for the party occupying the White House. A loss of either chamber can complicate presidential legislative priorities, increase congressional oversight and alter the political balance in Washington ahead of the next presidential election.

--IANS

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