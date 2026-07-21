Trump, Aoun push peace roadmap for Lebanon

Washington, July 21 (IANS) US President Donald Trump and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun presented a united front at the White House on Tuesday, pledging to advance a US-backed framework aimed at ending decades of hostility between Lebanon and Israel while strengthening the Lebanese Armed Forces and reducing the influence of Hezbollah.

Calling Lebanon "a very mistreated country for a long period of time," Trump said the United States intended to play a central role in its recovery.

"We're going to help it a lot," Trump said. "We've already met a couple of times, and we've had some good meetings, and we are going to solve a lot of problems. We've already solved some of them for Lebanon."

Referring to Hezbollah, Trump added: "There's a Hezbollah problem, but we've done some things that I think the world will take notice."

Aoun described the recently signed US-sponsored framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel as a turning point for the region.

"I would like to thank President Trump, really, and his team for the historic visit and for the historic achievement that we did together by signing the framework with the ultimate objective of ending the state of hostility between Lebanon and Israel forever," he said.

"I think, Mr. President, this will be your legacy."

The Lebanese President said both leaders shared a common vision for regional peace.

"It's about time for Lebanon and for the whole region to be stable and secure. I know your vision is peace; your vision is stability and I think my vision coincides with your vision."

The leaders also focused on strengthening Lebanon's state institutions, particularly the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), which Washington sees as a counterweight to Hezbollah.

Aoun appealed for continued American backing.

"I need two things from you: political support and supporting of the LAF," he said.

"The LAF is the most trusted institution in the country... Without the LAF, everything will collapse."

Trump indicated Washington was preparing additional assistance.

"We have some very concrete plans already in store for that, with others going in and helping. But they're also becoming much more self-sufficient."

On Israel's military presence in southern Lebanon, Trump said Israeli forces were "in the process of redeploying" and promised to examine reports that Israeli troops had opened fire near Lebanese army positions.

"I just heard about that before this conference... and we'll be looking at that."

Asked about expanding the Abraham Accords, Trump said Lebanon could eventually become part of the broader regional normalisation effort.

"The Abraham Accords have been, I think, a tremendous success," he said. "I think you're going to see a lot of countries joining pretty soon... I think Lebanon has a very important place."

Trump also suggested direct commercial flights between the United States and Lebanon could resume.

"I could see that happening, absolutely."

The discussions extended beyond Lebanon to wider regional security challenges.

On Iran, Trump claimed Tehran wanted negotiations despite continuing tensions.

"They want to desperately meet," he said, while warning that the United States would strike "any site where they're even thinking about nuclear."

Asked about the possibility of renewed Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, Trump said: "If something like that happens, we'll just have to take care of business."

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said Iran had been given opportunities to negotiate but warned that attacks on commercial shipping would draw a forceful response.

"If they're going to shoot at commercial shipping, then we're going to hit them... ten times harder."

The White House meeting centred on implementing the US-sponsored framework agreement announced in June, which seeks to expand Lebanese army control in southern Lebanon, facilitate phased Israeli redeployment and reduce Hezbollah's military presence.

Ahead of the talks, US officials said the administration remained committed to supporting Lebanon's economic recovery and a more stable future.

--IANS

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