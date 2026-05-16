May 16, 2026 9:56 AM हिंदी

Trump announces elimination of ISIS second-in-command Abu-Bilal al-Minuki in Nigeria Op

Trump announces elimination of ISIS second-in-command Abu-Bilal al-Minuki in Nigeria Op

Washington, May 16 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has announced that Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, described as the second-in-command of ISIS globally, has been killed in a joint operation carried out by American and Nigerian forces.

In a statement posted on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said the mission was conducted under his direction and involved coordinated efforts by US and Nigerian security forces.

"Tonight, at my direction, brave American forces and the Armed Forces of Nigeria flawlessly executed a meticulously planned and very complex mission to eliminate the most active terrorist in the world from the battlefield," Trump stated.

"Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, second in command of ISIS globally, thought he could hide in Africa, but little did he know we had sources who kept us informed on what he was doing. He will no longer terrorise the people of Africa, or help plan operations to target Americans. With his removal, ISIS's global operation is greatly diminished," he further said.

The US President also thanked the Nigerian government for its cooperation and support during the operation.

According to available reports, Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, also identified as Abu Bakr ibn Muhammad ibn Ali al-Mainuki, was considered one of the top-ranking figures within the ISIS leadership structure and allegedly functioned as the organisation's global deputy commander.

Owing to his senior role within the terror outfit, he was sanctioned by the US Department of State in 2023 under Executive Order 13224, which targets individuals and organisations linked to terrorism financing and activities.

A report by the Counter Extremism Project stated that Al-Mainuki primarily operated across the Sahel region in Africa, an area spread across nearly 12 countries.

The report further noted that he served as a senior commander of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and oversaw operations connected to the Lake Chad division under ISIS's General Directorate of Provinces (GDP).

--IANS

sd/

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