'True ambassadors': Indian envoy hails Maldivian professionals trained in India

Male, Oct 30 (IANS) Calling them as "true ambassadors" for strengthening bilateral ties, India's High Commissioner to Maldives, G Balasubramanian, has hailed the contribution of Maldivian professionals who receive training under various Indian programmes.

High Commissioner Balasubramanian's remarks were delivered by India's Deputy High Commissioner to Maldives, Kumar Gaurav, at an official reception held to commemorate Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Day 2026.

Bangladesh's Minister of Higher Education, Labour and Skills Development Ismail Shafeeu was the chief guest at the event.

Sharing glimpses from the reception on X, the Indian High Commission in Maldives stated, "High Commission in Maldives celebrated ITEC Day 2026 with active participation by our ITEC Alumni. Hon’ble Minister Dr. Ismail Shafeeu graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Since 1964, ITEC, with now 600 scholarships every year, empowers Maldivian talent through skill upgrades."

While delivering Balasubramanian’s remarks at the reception, Gaurav said, "We are officially designated diplomats, but I believe you are our true ambassadors, strengthening people-to-people connect and bringing the two governments closer!," a report in Maldives-based 'Sun Online mentioned.

He stated that the actual impact of the ITEC programme is not measured only through the certificated awarded to professionals but by the contributions the participants make to their institutions and communities after they return to the Maldives from India. He said that India's training initiatives do not follow a general formula but introduce initiatives according to the Maldives’ specific development priorities guided by the ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and Vision MAHASAGAR.

Kumar Gaurav said that more than 4,200 Maldivian professionals have undergone training in India in various sectors over the past six to seven years which include 1,269 civil servants trained under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), India, and the Civil Service Commission of Maldives; 334 local council and government officials trained under the MoU between Maldives Local Government Authority (LGA) and India's National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR); 360 customs officers received training under the partnership between India's Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and the Maldives Customs Service (MCS); 323 judicial officers underwent training through the partnership between India's National Judicial Academy of India (NJAI) and Maldives Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and 1,948 MNDF personnel trained under defence capacity-building programs since 2014.

Earlier this month, Maldives expressed its sincere appreciation to India for the decision to roll over the first withdrawal of Rs 30 billion under the Indian rupee currency swap agreement, saying the move reaffirms the longstanding bonds of friendship between the two countries.

Maldivian Foreign Minister Iruthisham Adam thanked External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and the Government of India on October 16 for the decision, while crediting President Mohamed Muizzu’s leadership for strengthening the island nation’s relations with key bilateral partners.

“I would like to express my sincere appreciation to my dear colleague EAM Jaishankar and the Government of India for their decision to roll over the first withdrawal of the INR 30 billion under the INR currency swap agreement. This decision reaffirms the longstanding bonds of friendship between Maldives and India, rooted in mutual respect, understanding, and goodwill,” Adam posted on X.

“Under the guidance of President Muizzu, the Maldives has continued to strengthen relations with key bilateral partners, including India, and remains steadfast in its commitment to further deepen these ties. I commend his leadership in advancing the Maldivian economy and safeguarding the wellbeing of the Maldivian people,” she added.

--IANS

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