April 13, 2026 1:28 PM हिंदी

'Troubled, dishonest’ Pakistan unfit as venue for US-Iran talks, says Baloch leader

'Troubled, dishonest’ Pakistan unfit as venue for US-Iran talks, says Baloch leader

Washington, April 13 (IANS) Following the conclusion of high-stakes talks between the United States and Iran without any breakthrough, Tara Chand, President of the Baloch American Congress, raised concerns over the choice of Pakistan as the venue, describing it as a “troubled and dishonest” country and questioning the credibility of hosting sensitive peace negotiations there.

He argued that Pakistan lacks the necessary credibility and global standing to mediate such talks.

Taking to his social media platform X on Monday, Chand said, “ Hosting peace talks between the United States and Iran in a troubled and dishonest country like Pakistan raises significant questions about their likelihood of success. Pakistan lacks the global standing and influence necessary to effectively facilitate such negotiations."

“Both the United States and Iran may have made a critical miscalculation by selecting this setting. If genuine progress is the objective, meaningful and credible dialogue should occur in a more neutral and respected environment,” he added.

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance on Sunday said that negotiations with Iran failed to produce an agreement after more than 20 hours of talks in Islamabad, warning that Tehran’s refusal to accept Washington’s terms was "bad news for Iran much more than it's bad news for the United States of America".

Another , Baloch human rights defender Mir Yar Baloch strongly condemned Islamabad’s mediation efforts between the US and Iran, calling Pakistan an "enemy of peace".

Questioning Pakistan’s intentions, Mir took to X and posted : “Do you really think that Pakistan is serious about peace, and that it is mediating between Iran and the United States? From what angle does Pakistan deserve the right to mediate? Pakistan carried out the genocide of three million Bengalis, killed fifteen thousand Palestinians in Jordan, killed five hundred thousand Afghans in Afghanistan, bombed the Kabul rehabilitation hospital center during the month of Ramadan, killing four hundred innocents, and threw two hundred thousand Baloch into the jaws of death in Balochistan."

“Pakistan is an enemy of peace, it is an enemy of America, it is an enemy of Russia, it is an enemy of Afghanistan, Balochistan, Israel, and India, and it is not well-wisher of Arab countries either,” he added.

Mir alleged that Pakistan is grappling with economic, military, and political challenges, along with ongoing resistance in Balochistan.

He argued that Pakistan’s mediation efforts are aimed at shifting international focus from these internal issues.

“Pakistan's economic, military, and political situation is extremely dire; it faces large-scale resistance from the Baloch people in Republic of united Balochistan, and Pakistan's army has been badly defeated on ground. To divert the world's attention from its defeats, Islamabad is creating the fuss of mediation to fool the world once again,” the Baloch activist highlighted.

--IANS

scor/rs

LATEST NEWS

India posts record quarterly deal volumes in Q1 2026 up 5 pc sequentially: Report

India clocks record quarterly deal volumes in Q1, up 5 pc sequentially: Report

Office leasing rises 10 pc to 21 million sq ft in Q1, strongest in 5 years

Office leasing in India rises 10 pc to 21 mn sq ft in Q1, strongest in 5 years

'Troubled, dishonest’ Pakistan unfit as venue for US-Iran talks, says Baloch leader

'Troubled, dishonest’ Pakistan unfit as venue for US-Iran talks, says Baloch leader

IPL 2026: 'Wanted to keep the batsman guessing,' says Krunal on his strategy in RCB’s win over MI

IPL 2026: 'Wanted to keep the batsman guessing,' says Krunal on his strategy in RCB’s win over MI

Bangladeshi citizens slam repeal of reform ordinances in Parliament

Bangladeshi citizens slam repeal of reform ordinances in Parliament

'Homage to valiant souls': Defence Ministry pays tribute to Op Meghdoot heroes on Siachen Day

'Homage to valiant souls': Defence Ministry pays tribute to Op Meghdoot heroes on Siachen Day

Sunny Deol hails two warriors Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz: It wasn't just about the trophy

Sunny Deol hails 'warriors' Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz: It wasn't just about the trophy

PI Data Centers partners to launch 3MW data centre in Mumbai in August 2026

PI Data Centers partners to launch 3MW data centre in August

From Ghaziabad to Mumbai: ISI’s expansive spy network fed data for planned strikes

From Ghaziabad to Mumbai: ISI’s expansive spy network fed data for planned strikes

IPL 2026: ‘It’s always winning and learning, never losing,’ says Hardik after MI’s third straight defeat

IPL 2026: 'It’s always winning and learning, never losing,' says Hardik after MI’s third straight defeat