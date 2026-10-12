Troops from India and UAE focus on tactical drills, operational planning during joint military exercise

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) The India-UAE joint military exercise Mountain Guardian 2026 is in full swing in Uttarakhand, with troops from both armies undertaking joint tactical drills, operational planning and integrated training, the Indian Army said on Monday.

“The India-UAE Joint Military Exercise Mountain Guardian 2026 is going on in full swing at Foreign Training Node, Chaubatia, Uttarakhand,” the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army stated on X.

“Troops from both armies are undertaking joint tactical drills, operational planning and integrated training activities, leveraging modern technology to enhance interoperability and refine tactics, techniques and procedures in sub-conventional operations. The exercise continues to strengthen professional camaraderie, mutual understanding and defence cooperation between India and the UAE,” it added.

The third edition of the two-week joint military exercise between the Indian Army and the Land Forces of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) began on October 5.

“The Opening Ceremony of the 3rd edition of Joint Military Exercise Mountain Guardian 2026 between the Indian Army and UAE Land Forces was held today at the Foreign Training Node, Chaubatia, Uttarakhand,” the ADGPI had stated on X.

“The two-week exercise, scheduled to be held from 05 to 18 Oct 2026, will focus on joint planning, tactical drills, handling of equipment and integrated field exercises leveraging modern technology. The exercise will further strengthen interoperability between the two Armies in sub-conventional operations and reinforce the growing India-UAE defence partnership,” it had added.

In September, India and UAE held the 10th Navy Staff Talks in Abu Dhabi, discussing enhancing operational engagements, training exchanges, maritime security and professional interactions.

“10th India-UAE Navy Staff Talks were held in Abu Dhabi from 16-17 Sep 2026, co-chaired by Cmde Kartik Srimal, Cmde (FC) and Staff Brig Obaid Mubarak Al Ghfeli, Chief of Staff Ops and Plans, UAE Navy,” the Indian Navy Spokesperson posted on X.

--IANS

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