Trisha Krishnan seeks blessings at Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Actress Trisha Krishnan visited the sacred Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala and sought divine blessings.

Trisha took to Instagram, where she shared a few pictures of herself dressed in a simple pastel traditional outfit, offering prayers at the revered shrine.

For the caption, she wrote: “Best day Still feeling it.”

The Venkateswara Temple of Tirumala or Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple is dedicated to Venkateswara, a form of god Vishnu, who is believed to have appeared on earth to save mankind from trials and troubles of Kali Yuga.

Hence the place is also known by the name Kaliyuga Vaikuntha and the deity here is referred to as Kaliyuga Prathyaksha Daivam. The temple is also known by other names like Tirumala Temple, Tirupati Temple and Tirupati Balaji Temple. Venkateswara is also known by other names including Balaji, Govinda, and Srinivasa. It is referred to as "Temple of Seven Hills."

Trisha, who is one of the highest-paid actresses in India, has sustained a successful career as a leading actress for over two decades in Tamil cinema.

She gained prominence after winning the 1999 Miss Chennai pageant, which marked her entry into cinema. Often referred to as the "Queen of South India”, she made her debut with a minor supporting role in the Tamil romantic drama Jodi in 1999.

Trisha had her first lead role in the 2002 film Mounam Pesiyadhe. She gained fame with films such as Saamy, Ghilli, Aaru, and Unakkum Enakkum in Tamil cinema, and Varsham, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Athadu, Aadavari Matalaku Ardhalu Verule, and Krishna.

Trisha made her Hindi cinema debut with Khatta Meetha, her Kannada cinema debut with Power, and her Malayalam cinema debut with Hey Jude.

She was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life. It also stars Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan in the lead roles alongside Aishwarya Lekshmi, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Ali Fazal, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy and Tanikella Bharani.

--IANS

dc/