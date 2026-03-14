March 14, 2026 3:43 PM हिंदी

Ajay Devgn wishes Rohit Shetty a ‘dhamakedaar’ birthday, shares action-packed tribute

Ajay Devgn wishes Rohit Shetty a ‘dhamakedaar’ birthday, shares action-packed tribute

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, on the 14th of March, wished ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty on his birthday with a special social media post, further calling for a “dhamakedaar” celebration in the director's signature style.

Sharing a reel on his social media account, Ajay posted a picture of himself standing alongside Rohit Shetty, where they are seen posing together.

The reel also features a short action montage from Rohit Shetty’s films, showing one of his trademark cinematic moments of cars exploding, flipping through the air and dramatic action sequences.

Theaw particular action sequences have become synonymous with the director’s style, over the years.

Along with the post, Ajay wrote in the caption,

“@itsrohitshetty ka birthday hai, dhamakedaar toh hona hi chahiye. Happy Birthday Rohit! Have a blast.”

Talking about Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty’s equation, the two share one of the most successful actor-director collaborations in Bollywood.

The duo first teamed up for the action film Singham, which released in 2011 and went on to become a massive box-office success.

The film introduced Ajay as the fearless cop Bajirao Singham and laid the foundation for Rohit Shetty’s popular cop universe.

The two reunited for Singham Returns, the sequel that released in 2014.

Apart from the cop franchise films, Ajay Devgn has also been a key part of Rohit Shetty’s hit comedy franchise Golmaal.

The actor starred in several instalments of the series including Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006), Golmaal Returns (2008), Golmaal 3 (2010) and Golmaal Again (2017).

Ajay and Rohit have been friends from decades, and often are seen sharing fun posts about each other on social media.

–IANS

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