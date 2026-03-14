March 14, 2026 3:45 PM हिंदी

PCB set to take legal action against Muzarabani for ditching PSL for IPL

PCB set to take legal action against Muzarabani for ditching PSL for IPL

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is planning to take legal action against Zimbabwe bowler Blessing Muzarabani after the pacer withdrew from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the very last minute to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Muzarbani has joined the three-time IPL champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), as a replacement for Mustafizur Rahman, who was released from the squad following the instructions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Muzarabani, who has represented Zimbabwe in 89 T20Is, was earlier roped in by three-time champions Islamabad United for 11 million PKR as his West Indies counterpart Shamar Joseph's replacement for the PSL 11, scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3.

According to a report in Geo Super, the fast bowler's decision to ditch the PSL drew a stern reaction from the PCB, which is set to take legal action against Muzarabani.

This marks the second consecutive year that a player initially contracted to a PSL franchise has opted to join an IPL team, with both tournaments running concurrently.

Last season, South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch was selected as a Diamond Pick by Peshawar Zalmi but later joined the Mumbai Indians as an injury replacement. Bosch's subsequent withdrawal from the PSL led to the league imposing a one-season ban on him.

Muzarabani arrives after a strong showing in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, where he was the leading wicket-taker for the Zimbabwe national team, claiming 13 wickets—the fourth-highest in the tournament overall.

The tall fast bowler played a crucial role during the Sri Lanka leg of the competition, achieving match-winning performances against Australia and Sri Lanka. His pace and consistency across global leagues and international cricket add further depth to KKR’s pace attack heading into the season.

Muzarbani is set to join the KKR for the preparation on March 17.

--IANS

sds/bc

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