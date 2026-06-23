Trisha wishes TN CM Vijay a happy birthday; ends speculation caused by reports that claimed she had unfollowed Vijay on social media

Chennai, June 23 (IANS) Actress Trisha on Tuesday wished Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay a happy birthday and posted a picture of the cake cutting event that had happened on his birthday, a day earlier.

Taking to her Instagram page to post a picture of the birthday cakes presented to Vijay on his birthday, Trisha wrote, "To the person who makes it all worth it,HBD 00.00."

The "00.00" in her post, indicated that she had been among the first to wish him on his birthday on June 22, contrary to speculative media reports that had claimed that she hadn't wished the Chief Minister on his birthday.

Trisha's post also seemed to end speculation caused by media reports that claimed that she had unfollowed Chief Minister Vijay on social media platforms.

For the unaware, several celebrities from across the country including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, parliamentarian Kamal Haasan and actor Mohanlal had wished former actor and present day Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on his birthday on Monday.

Taking to his X timeline, Kamal Haasan in Tamil had said, " My heartfelt birthday wishes to Honorable Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam's Chief and my beloved younger brother Vijay, who has won the love of crores of hearts."

Actor and producer Raghava Lawrence, who only recently expressed his desire to join politics, too took to his X timeline to greet the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

He wrote, "Every year, I wish my Nanba (friend) a happy birthday. But this year it’s extra special and I’m happy to say, Happy Birthday to Honorable Chief Minister of Tamilnadu! @TVKVijayHQ"

While Prime Minister Modi, in his birthday message on X, said, "Birthday greetings to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru C. Joseph Vijay Ji. I pray for his long and healthy life", the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, in his greeting, said, "Wishing the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru Joseph Vijay, a very happy birthday. I wish you good health and success in all your efforts. I stand with you in defending the rights, dignity, and aspirations of the Tamil people, and in working together for the state’s progress."

For the unaware, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, who was born on June 22, 1974, in Chennai, celebrated his 52nd birthday on Monday. Vijay, who was a popular star in Tamil cinema, formally entered politics in 2024 by launching the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The party made its electoral debut in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and emerged as the single-largest party in the state, winning 108 of the 234 seats.

--IANS

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