‘Selective witch-hunt’: Trinamool targets ECI over vehicle checks ahead of Bengal polls

Kolkata, April 15 (IANS) The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday accused the Election Commission of India of carrying out a “selective witch-hunt” by ordering checks on its leaders while allegedly ignoring similar instances involving Bharatiya Janata Party functionaries.

Sharing a video clip of BJP leaders being caught with cash on its official X handle, Trinamool Congress said, “In a WhatsApp circular, the Election Commission has ordered intrusive checks on all protectees of Trinamool Congress, barring only the Chief Minister, including the wife of Shri @abhishekaitc. Yet the same Commission maintains a criminal silence when BJP leaders are caught red-handed with unaccounted cash. Why this selective witch-hunt? Why is no similar degree of scrutiny being applied to BJP leaders and their protectees?”

IANS could not independently verify the contents of the video and cannot confirm its authenticity.

In the social media post, the TMC questioned why convoys of BJP ministers were not subjected to checks like those ordered for vehicles of Trinamool leaders.

“Why are the convoys of Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, BJP Chief Ministers, and Ministers not being stopped and searched for illicit money being pumped into Bengal? What magical immunity protects them? Nothing, except the fact that the Election Commission has become their personal pet,” it said.

On Tuesday, the Trinamool Congress accused the ECI of issuing specific instructions to Flying Surveillance Teams (FSTs) deployed for the upcoming two-phase West Bengal Assembly elections to check vehicles of all TMC leaders and their close relatives, with the sole exception of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The party said the directive also covered its general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, and his wife, Rujira Narula Banerjee. It also released a screenshot of an alleged WhatsApp message purportedly issued by the poll body to FSTs outlining these instructions.

According to the screenshot, the poll panel flagged concerns over the possible movement of money under the guise of activities such as medical or blood donation camps, and directed intensified checks covering TMC leaders, ministers, and their relatives.

However, IANS could not independently verify the authenticity of the WhatsApp message shared with sections of the media.

Later, the TMC lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, urging it to ensure that family members of its leaders are not harassed during such checks.

-- ANS

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