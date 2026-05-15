May 15, 2026 3:48 PM हिंदी

Rupee trades lower amid elevated crude prices

Rupee trades lower amid elevated crude prices

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) The Indian rupee breached the 96-mark against the US dollar on Friday amid persistent global pressures, rising crude oil prices, and continued geopolitical tensions linked to the Iran conflict.

Earlier in the day, the domestic currency opened at 95.86 in the interbank foreign exchange market and slipped to 95.94 during early trade, after touching an all-time low of 95.96 in the previous session.

Pressure on the rupee also intensified after oil marketing companies (OMCs) increased petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre with immediate effect.

According to experts, the rupee has remained under pressure in recent weeks and emerged as one of the worst-performing currencies in Asia as India’s import bill comes under strain from surging energy costs.

In addition, market sentiment remained fragile after talks between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping failed to deliver significant progress on key geopolitical flashpoints, particularly on the US-Iran front.

Despite pressure on the rupee, domestic equity markets showed resilience.

BSE Sensex rose 0.62 per cent or 471.64 points during intraday trade, while the Nifty 50 gained 0.63 per cent or 150 points to touch 23,839.30.

On the commodities front, international benchmark Brent crude surged 3.46 per cent to $109.38 per barrel. Similarly, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude advanced 4 per cent to $105.24 per barrel.

Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) have raised petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre.

According to a senior official, the marginal increase in fuel prices is significantly lower than the losses being absorbed by public sector oil companies due to soaring global crude oil prices, which have crossed the $100-per-barrel mark.

--IANS

ag/

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan docked 8 WTC points, handed fine for slow over rate offence in 1st Test vs Bangladesh

Pakistan docked 8 WTC points, handed fine for slow over rate offence in 1st Test vs Bangladesh

India’s ethanol capacity at 2,000 crore litre exceeds demand: Report

India’s ethanol capacity at 2,000 crore litre exceeds demand: Report

'We were like a group of friends': Kohli reflects on India’s golden Test era as captain

'We were like a group of friends': Kohli reflects on India’s golden Test era as captain

PM Modi, UAE President discuss bilateral ties, developments in West Asia

PM Modi, UAE President discuss bilateral ties, developments in West Asia

From 1951 to 2026, EC tracks voter surge, turnout in Assam, Bengal, TN, Kerala and Puducherry

From 1951 to 2026, EC tracks voter surge, turnout in Assam, Bengal, TN, Kerala and Puducherry

Kuldip Yadav, Richard Gleeson named injury replacements for Khaleel and Thushara

Kuldip, Gleeson named injury replacements for Khaleel and Thushara

Maharashtra cuts VAT on aviation fuel to 7 pc from 18 pc to ease pressure on airlines

Maharashtra cuts VAT on aviation fuel to 7 pc from 18 pc to ease pressure on airlines

EAM Jaishankar holds bilateral talks with counterparts from Malaysia, Uganda and Cuba

EAM Jaishankar holds bilateral talks with counterparts from Malaysia, Uganda and Cuba

Rupee trades lower amid elevated crude prices

Rupee trades lower amid elevated crude prices

Cooperation essential, dialogue necessary, reform overdue: EAM Jaishankar at BRICS meeting

Cooperation essential, dialogue necessary, reform overdue: EAM Jaishankar at BRICS meeting