Trinamool, BJP engage in war of words over Ram Navami celebrations

Kolkata, March 25 (IANS) As the country prepares to celebrate the Ram Navami festival on March 27, the Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Wednesday engaged in a political blame game.

While the Trinamool accused the BJP of using the festival for its own "political gains", the latter alleged that the Trinamool Congress gives "importance" to only one community in West Bengal, which is scheduled to vote in next month's two-phased Assembly election.

Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh told IANS, "There is no problem with the worship of Lord Ram. But the BJP uses Lord Ram for its own political gains; this is the problem."

He said, "Every religion has its own festival. BJP is indulging in provocative politics regarding the Ram Navami festival. They are using Lord Ram's name for electoral gains."

Moreover, he predicted that the BJP will lose badly in the upcoming polls while the Trinamool Congress will win big.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, during an election rally in West Bengal's Darjeeling, said, "Every festival is our festival. The day after tomorrow is Ram Navami, and we will also hold a Ram Navami rally. Lord Ram cannot be bought (by anyone). The Ram era (Raam Yug) symbolises a period of goodness and righteousness. You (BJP) kill humans, target them, and take away their rights."

However, BJP MLA Bankim Chandra Ghosh accused the Chief Minister of siding with the Muslim community.

He said, "In West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee is creating difficulties for Hindus while supporting the Muslims. Though there are many problems from the administration's side, we will perform the Ram Navami puja everywhere, including my constituency."

BJP leader Shishir Bajoria told IANS, "We worship Lord Ram according to Hindu rituals. But in this state, only one religion is given importance because the Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) believes 'that cow gives us milk'."

Bajoria was referring to an alleged controversial statement made by CM Banerjee in 2019 during an interaction with the media.

Banerjee reportedly said, "I appease Muslims, no? I will go there a hundred times. 'Je goru dudh dei tar lathio khete hoi; (if a cow gives milk, one has to be prepared for its kicks also)."

--IANS

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