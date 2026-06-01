Jabalpur Royal Lions name squad for MPL T20 Scindia Cup 2026

Jabalpur, June 1 (IANS) Jabalpur Royal Lions have revealed their squad for the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup 2026. The team features seasoned players like Punit Datey, as well as key figures such as Ajay Rohera and Mihir Hirwani, enhancing the team's strength and versatility.

The new season of the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup is scheduled to begin on June 3, with the Gwalior Cheetahs competing against the Ujjain Falcons in the opening match of the men’s tournament. This game will take place at Holkar Stadium in Indore. Jabalpur Royal Lions will begin their campaign against Indore Pink Panthers on the evening of June 6 at Holkar Stadium.

Aayush Lalwani of Jabalpur Royal Lions put his weight behind the squad and said, “We will have a fearless approach this season as we have built a squad with a great mix of experienced players and talented youngsters who are eager to prove themselves. The energy within the group has been very positive from the start, and the players are excited to play fearless and competitive cricket this season. The MPL has become a wonderful platform for cricketers to showcase their potential, grow in confidence and create opportunities for themselves at a bigger level.”

MPL 2026 will be the largest edition yet, featuring an expanded format with 10 men’s teams and five women’s franchises.

Three new teams join the men’s competition: Malwa Stallions, Ujjain Falcons, and Royal Nimar Eagles, alongside defending champions Bhopal Leopards, and existing teams including Bundelkhand Bulls, Chambal Ghariyals, Gwalior Cheetahs, Indore Pink Panthers, Jabalpur Royal Lions, and Rewa Jaguars.

The women’s competition has expanded to include Gwalior Shernis and Royal Nimar Eagles, who will compete alongside Bhopal Wolves, Bundelkhand Bulls, and Chambal Ghariyals in the five-team tournament.

Jabalpur Royal Lions Squad: Aayam Sardana, Abhishek Bhandari, Ajay Rohera, Akarsh Singh Parihar, Akshat Dwivedi, Akshay Sharma, Arpit Gaud, Mihir Hirwani, Nayan Raj Mewada, Pankaj Patel, Prince Wadhwani, Punit Datey, Rahul Batham, Ritik Tada, Ritwik Diwan, Sanjog Nijjar, Vedant Awasthi.

--IANS

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