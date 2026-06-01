June 01, 2026 3:19 PM हिंदी

Kohli knows how to pace a chase right through the innings and finish it off: de Villiers

Kohli knows how to pace a chase right through the innings and finish it off: de Villiers

Ahmedabad, June 1 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru batting stalwart AB de Villiers hailed Virat Kohli’s match‑winning knock of 75 not out in the IPL 2026 final, saying the talismanic batter ‘knows how to pace a chase right through the innings and finish it off,’ as the side clinched their second successive title with a five‑wicket win over Gujarat Titans.

At the Narendra Modi Stadium, Kohli smashed a majestic 42-ball 75 not out, laced with nine fours and three sixes, as RCB completed a chase of 156 to retain the title they won at the same venue in 2025.

"In a final, if you take him out of that chasing batting order, then everything looks a bit different. With Rashid Khan firing from one end, and some of the other GT bowlers also doing really well, he just brings that calmness.

“He knows how to pace a chase right through the innings and finish it off. And it's very fitting that he was there right at the end, scoring the winning runs. GT were a bit naughty in feeding him into his strengths.

“A lot of deliveries were on the legs in his first 20-30 runs. If you give one of the best players of all time a start like that, he's always going to punish you. Once he started flowing, it was just plain sailing, one-way traffic. To be there at the end and call those final moments was absolutely phenomenal," said de Villiers on JioHotstar.

Kohli will be next seen in action when India take on Afghanistan in a three-game ODI series starting on June 13 in Dharamshala. De Villiers also lauded RCB’s composure and confidence in sealing back-to-back title wins. “It was a lot easier than last year, that’s for sure. Last year was emotional, and we weren’t sure what was going to happen.

“This year, when I saw Virat before the start of the game, there was quiet confidence. We’ve been here before, we know how it works and what the formula is. And what a remarkable achievement, back‑to‑back champions. I couldn’t be prouder,” he added.

--IANS

nr/bc

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