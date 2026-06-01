Qatar condemns Israeli settlers' storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque, terms it 'violation of international law'

Doha, June 1 (IANS) Qatar on Monday condemned the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli extremists, terming their actions "flagrant violation of international law and unacceptable provocation of the feelings of millions of Muslims around the world."

It stated that Al-Aqsa Mosque is a place of worship of Muslims and all unilateral actions aimed at altering the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its sanctities are null and void under international law.

"The State of Qatar condemns the storming of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli extremists, along with the provocative actions carried out under the protection of the occupation forces, describing it as a flagrant violation of international law, an unacceptable provocation of the feelings of millions of Muslims around the world, and a dangerous attempt to impose a new reality in the occupied Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian sanctities," the Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stresses that Al-Aqsa Mosque is an exclusively Muslim place of worship and that all unilateral measures aimed at altering the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its sanctities are null and void under international law," it added.

Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned that the continuation of such violations and repeated provocations could cause further violence and escalation in the region, undermining prospects for de-escalation and stability.

"The Ministry warns that the continuation of such violations and repeated provocations could fuel further violence and escalation in the region, undermining prospects for de-escalation and stability. It renews its call on the international community to act urgently and compel Israel, as the occupying power, to stop its ongoing violations against the Palestinian people and their holy sites and to comply with relevant international resolutions," the statement said.

"The Ministry also reiterates the State of Qatar's firm and supportive stance on the Palestinian cause and the steadfastness of the brotherly Palestinian people, based on ending the occupation and enabling the Palestinian people to attain their legitimate rights, foremost among them the establishment of an independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital," it added.

Qatar's statement comes after settlers raised Israeli flags on the steps leading to the Dome of the Rock and sang Israeli national anthem under police protection. The settlers the mosque from Al-Maghrabah Gate, which is fully controlled by Israeli authorities, Arab News reported.

Frequent clashes, including Israeli settler raids and restrictions on Muslim worshippers, have been witnessed in the Al-Aqsa Mosque since East Jerusalem was occupied in June 1967, Arab News reported. The mosque is administered by Jordan’s Ministry of Awqaf, which has the legal authority to manage the compound and control access. Jordan warned settlers against taking actions that aim to create a new reality that would temporally and spatially divide the landmark.

--IANS

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