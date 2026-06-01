June 01, 2026 3:20 PM हिंदी

Rajnath Singh, Australian counterpart Marles discuss ways to enhance defence cooperation

Rajnath Singh, Australian Deputy PM Marles discuss ways to enhance defence cooperation

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Australian counterpart, Richard Marles, co-chaired the second India-Australia Defence Ministers’ Dialogue in New Delhi on Monday, discussing ways to enhance defence cooperation.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and other officials were present during the meeting.

Following the meeting, Rajnath Singh, in a post on X, wrote, "Had an excellent meeting with Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Mr. Richard Marles in New Delhi. Together we reviewed the full range of bilateral defence cooperation and discussed ways and means to enhance it further."

"The India-Australia Defence Partnership is poised to make steady progress in the years to come," he added.

Richard Marles, also Australia's Deputy Prime Minister, stated that he and Rajnath Singh spoke about turning India-Australia deep strategic trust into practical defence cooperation.

"This week, we held the second annual Australia-India Defence Ministers’ Dialogue, where Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh and I spoke about turning our deep strategic trust into practical defence cooperation. Peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific rely on us working closely with our partners. Thank you to Minister Singh for hosting me," Marles posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Australia's High Commissioner to India Philip Green extended a warm welcome to Richard Marles and noted that his visit to India highlights the momentum, strategic depth and enduring dosti defining the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"Welcome to India Richard Marles. Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister is in Delhi for our annual 🇦🇺🇮🇳 Defence Ministerial Dialogue. The visit highlights the momentum, strategic depth & enduring #dosti defining the Australia-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," Philip Green wrote on X.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Defence noted that Marles' visit to India follows the inaugural Dialogue held in Australia in October 2025 and reflects the growing momentum in the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"Australia is a key partner in India’s vision of a free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific. The visit underscores the growing depth and maturity of the India-Australia defence partnership," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

--IANS

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