Shilpa Shirodkar shares impromptu 90s photoshoot planned while ‘sipping chaah’

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shirodkar took a trip down memory lane, on Monday, as she shared a photograph from an impromptu photoshoot from the 1990s.

The actress recalled an era when creativity flowed naturally over simple things such as meeting up for a cup of tea, and without extensive planning or schedules.

Sharing the picture on her social media account, the actress posted a throwback photograph clicked by celebrated photographer Gautam Rajadhyaksha.

The picture shows a young Shilpa leaning against a staircase railing, dressed in a casual dark outfit.

Alongside the image, Shilpa wrote, A pure 90s core memory. Back in those days, relationships were delightfully candid and beautifully casual. There was no grand plan to do a shoot that day. My Maa just picked up the phone and we decided to drop by, and went to meet #GautamRajadhyaksha and @mickeycontractor.”

She added, “We were all sitting together, laughing, and sipping chaah, just enjoying each other's company. Right in the middle of our conversation, Gautam casually looked at me and said, "Come on, now that you're here, let's just take some pictures."

The actress further wrote, “There was no wardrobe department. We just raided Gautam's closet, mixed and matched whatever clothes we could find, and walked downstairs. @mickeycontractor, the absolute best of the best did his magic, and we stepped just right outside the building. No fancy lighting, no massive crew, just #GautamRajadhyaksha and his legendary camera catching pure magic on film.”

That is how things happened in those days. She added, “There was a beautiful ease to life and work. We didn't overthink, we didn't over-schedule. We just created art out of moments, friendship, and spontaneous joy.

And this beautiful memory is the result.'

Touted as one of the most popular actresses of the 1990s, Shilpa made her mark with films such as 'Khuda Gawah', 'Aankhen', 'Pehchaan', 'Hum', 'Bewafa Sanam', 'Mrityudand', 'Gopi Kishan' and others.

Known for her screen presence and versatility, she was among the most sought-after stars of the decade.

The actress, who is the elder sister of former actress Namrata Shirodkar, later took a sabbatical from films after marriage and moved abroad. After a long break from acting, she returned to the entertainment industry and was also seen participating in 'Bigg Boss 18'.

–IANS

rd/