Transform demographic dividend into development dividend: PM Modi urges states

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged states to transform India's demographic dividend into a ‘development dividend’ by investing in education, skilling and capacity-building of young people, as he chaired the 11th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog.

Emphasising that nearly 70 crore Indians are below the age of 25, PM Modi said the country's youth are its greatest asset and called for coordinated efforts by the Centre and states to harness their potential for achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Addressing Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors and Administrators from across the country, the Prime Minister said India is uniquely positioned due to its demographic profile, with nearly 70 crore citizens below the age of 25.

Describing this as the country's biggest strength, he urged states to convert this demographic dividend into a development dividend through sustained investments in education, skill development and capacity-building programmes.

The meeting, held under the theme "Inclusive Human Development for Viksit Bharat@2047", witnessed participation from all 28 states and five Union Territories.

It marked the first time that Chief Ministers of all 28 states attended a Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog.

The Prime Minister noted that while several major economies are facing uncertainty and economic challenges, India's growth story continues to inspire the world.

He stressed the importance of strengthening self-reliance and encouraged states to adopt global best practices, particularly in renewable energy.

Highlighting the importance of cooperative federalism, PM Modi said the Centre and states must work together to achieve the goal of a developed India by 2047.

He said the vision of Viksit Bharat should become a collective mission extending to every state, district, block and village.

Referring to India's recent trade agreements with several countries, PM Modi called on states to create opportunities for youth and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

He urged them to equip stakeholders to benefit from these agreements and actively attract investments from partner nations.

--IANS

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