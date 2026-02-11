February 11, 2026 5:42 PM हिंदी

Trade deal will increase India's share in US plastics market: Industry

Trade deal will increase India's share in US plastics market: Industry

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) The India-US trade deal has brought a major business opportunity for domestic plastic exporters, which will help the country increase its share in the US plastics market, according to industry leaders.

Speaking to IANS, Arvind Goenka, Managing Director (MD) of RMG Polymers India Limited, said, "The India-US trade deal will open up a large US market for domestic plastic exporters."

He further said that the US imports plastics annually are worth around $75 billion. Currently, India's plastic exports to the US are about $2.2 billion.

“Therefore, this agreement is a golden opportunity for Indian companies to increase exports. Our plastic exports to the US could double in the next few years,” he mentioned.

He further added that the US is also a major buyer of PVC (polyvinyl chloride). If the US purchases plastic and PVC products from India in large quantities, these goods will be exported to other countries as well. This will give Indian products a new identity in the global market, said Goenka.

According to his, this agreement will not only prove beneficial for the plastic industry but will also help establish India as a strong and reliable supplier.

He further stated that the US economy is worth $30 trillion and its population is approximately 340 million.

Consequently, due to higher incomes, there is a high demand for high-quality products. When demand for high-quality products increases in the US, similar products will be manufactured in India, which will then be sold in India, benefiting the general public.

According to Goenka, India-US trade will also increase the country's exports to other countries.

He cited the example that whenever a product is exported to the US, its acceptance automatically increases in countries like the Gulf, Europe and Russia. Therefore, as trade with the US increases, India will also benefit from trade with other countries.

--IANS

abs/na

LATEST NEWS

S. Africa envoy says first ever India-SACU trade pact will boost economic ties

S. Africa envoy says first ever India-SACU trade pact will boost economic ties

Thailand's Chantham eyes 2026 Rising Stars Women’s Asia Cup as platform to close gap with top teams

Thailand's Chantham eyes 2026 Rising Stars Women’s Asia Cup as platform to close gap with top teams

India needs 3.2 million green‑skilled workers by 2030: Report

India needs 3.2 million green‑skilled workers by 2030: Report

Trinamool takes separate route from Congress on LS Speaker impeachment issue

Trinamool takes separate route from Congress on LS Speaker impeachment issue

T20 WC: ‘So unlucky, gave everything on the ground,’ says Afghan skipper Rashid after loss to SA in thriller

T20 WC: ‘So unlucky, gave everything on the ground,’ says Afghan skipper Rashid after loss to SA in thriller

India leading initiator in addressing key challenges facing Global South: SA envoy (File image)

India leading initiator in addressing key challenges facing Global South: SA envoy

T20 WC: Namibia’s teen fast bowling sensation Heingo promises to keep India to 180 (Credit: ICC)

T20 WC: Namibia’s teen fast bowling sensation Heingo promises to keep India to 180

T20 WC: Stoinis, Renshaw guide Australia to 182/6 against Ireland

T20 WC: Stoinis, Renshaw guide Australia to 182/6 against Ireland

Spurs sack manager Thomas Frank after eight months in charge (Credit: X/Tottenham Hotspur)

Spurs sack manager Thomas Frank after eight months in charge

India strengthens anti‑smuggling tech driven enforcement with multilateral pacts

India strengthens anti‑smuggling tech driven enforcement with multilateral pacts