Tough on criminals, compassionate towards drug abuse victims: Amit Shah's policy prescription

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday chaired the 10th apex-level meeting of the Narcotics Coordination (NCORD) on the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

During the event, he also launched the 'Vision Document on Narcotics Control', formulated to protect the country from the menace of drugs.

Addressing the gathering, Amit Shah said the nation stands at a critical juncture in its fight against drugs and that the next three years will be crucial in strengthening the campaign against narcotics.

He said June 26 holds special significance for India. While the country is formulating an effective roadmap to combat drug abuse, the day also marks the birth anniversary of the great litterateur Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay. According to Shah, Bankim Chandra played a vital role in awakening the nation's self-confidence during British rule and gifted India the immortal composition 'Vande Mataram'.

He said, "Vande Mataram is not merely a slogan or a song; it is a mantra representing India's cultural consciousness, patriotism, and national reconstruction. Vande Mataram was also the rallying cry during the struggle against British rule. History bears witness that many of the country's freedom fighters uttered Vande Mataram as their final words while ascending the gallows."

The Home Minister said the problem of narcotics is not merely a law-and-order issue but a serious challenge directly linked to the nation's future. He emphasised that if India wants to secure its future over the next 100 years, governments, various departments, spiritual leaders, the youth, and women must unite on a common platform and work collectively against drug abuse.

He stressed that the participation of every section of society is essential to make the campaign against drugs successful.

HM Shah urged the Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police of all states not to treat meetings held through the National Narcotics Coordination (NCORD) portal as mere formalities. Instead, he said these meetings should be made result-oriented through effective implementation of decisions, regular reviews, and a serious assessment of any shortcomings.

He also laid special emphasis on real-time information sharing. HM Shah noted that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has developed several digital portals to facilitate the exchange of information. He urged all states to upload details of drug-related cases on these portals in a timely manner so that the Central government can continuously monitor developments and provide the necessary guidance and feedback.

The Home Minister observed that narcotics networks are constantly evolving, with drug traffickers adopting new techniques to evade law enforcement agencies. He said this has made action against them increasingly challenging and highlighted the need for a comprehensive, technology-driven, and modern strategy to dismantle the entire network.

HM Shah asserted that the government's policy towards criminals involved in the illegal drug trade must remain uncompromising. At the same time, he said a compassionate approach should be adopted towards individuals suffering from drug addiction, with greater emphasis on their treatment, rehabilitation, and reintegration into the mainstream of society.

Highlighting the government's efforts against narcotics, Amit Shah shared statistics on anti-drug operations carried out over the years. He said that between 2004 and 2014, around 26 lakh kilograms of synthetic drugs were seized across the country. In comparison, between 2014 and 2026, the quantity of synthetic drugs seized increased to 1 crore 18 lakh kilograms. According to him, these figures demonstrate that the government's anti-drug campaign has become significantly more effective.

He further stated that the estimated value of drugs seized between 2004 and 2014 was around Rs 40,000 crore, whereas the value of narcotics seized between 2014 and 2026 rose to nearly Rs 1,84,000 crore. He said these figures reflect both the scale and effectiveness of the government's crackdown on the illegal drug trade.

HM Shah further said the government, security agencies, and society must continue working together to achieve the goal of making India a drug-free nation. He reiterated that the illegal drug trade would not be tolerated under any circumstances and assured that even stricter action would be taken against drug traffickers in the years ahead.

--IANS

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