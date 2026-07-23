July 23, 2026 3:27 PM हिंदी

Search for 400-year-old historic cannon stolen from MP's Narwar Fort extends to Rajasthan

Search for 400-year-old historic cannon stolen from MP's Narwar Fort extends to Rajasthan

Jaipur, July 23 (IANS) A large-scale search operation is underway in Rajasthan's Karauli district after a 400-year-old historic cannon, stolen from Narwar Fort in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, was suspected to have been transported to Hindaun.

The cannon, weighing nearly 3,500 kilograms and believed to be worth Rs 3-5 crore in the international antique black market, was stolen on the night of July 15. Acting on intelligence received from Madhya Pradesh Police, Rajasthan Police launched an intensive search operation in Gavda Meena village under Hindaun Sadar police station limits.

The search involved excavation at multiple locations using JCB machines, while a metal detector team from Bharatpur was also deployed to locate the missing cannon. More than 50 police personnel participated in the operation under the supervision of local police and administrative officials. Despite digging at five to six suspected locations between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., no trace of the cannon was found.

Hindaun Sadar SHO Girraj Prasad said that Shivpuri Police had shared specific leads indicating that the stolen cannon may have been concealed in the village. Both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan Police are jointly investigating the case and are working to determine when and how the cannon was transported across state borders.

According to the investigation, the theft was executed with careful planning. The accused allegedly wrapped the massive cannon in mattresses to prevent damage, lowered it nearly 3,000 feet from the fort using an iron trolley fitted with bearings, and loaded it onto a transport vehicle before escaping.

Investigators suspect the involvement of an organised international antique smuggling network.

Tyre marks of heavy vehicles and drag marks were found near the fort, supporting the theory that the cannon was transported using specialised equipment. The theft has exposed major security lapses at Narwar Fort. Although six security guards are officially deployed at the fort, both night-duty guards reportedly left their posts on the night of the incident.

During questioning, one guard admitted that he had returned home due to the absence of basic security arrangements, including lighting and accommodation.

Another guard confessed that the initial claim of an armed robbery was fabricated.

The stolen cannon was one of 14 rare cannons preserved in the open court of Narwar Fort, dating back to the Scindia princely state era. Following the theft, only 13 historic cannons remain at the site.

The cannons are made from brass, bronze, copper and Ashtadhatu (eight-metal alloy) and bear inscriptions in Persian and Devanagari scripts, making them significant heritage artefacts. A joint team of the Madhya Pradesh State Archaeology Department and the police has inspected the crime scene and recovered crucial evidence, including mattresses, quilts, iron pipes and vehicle tyre marks.

Officials are analysing the evidence to identify those involved and trace the transport vehicle used in the theft.

Deputy Director of the State Archaeology Department, Tarun Kumar Mahobia, described the incident as extremely serious and said theft and security arrangements at the fort are under investigation. Narwar SHO Vinay Yadav confirmed that a case has been registered against unidentified persons and efforts are underway to recover the stolen cannon and apprehend the accused.

--IANS

arc/dpb

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